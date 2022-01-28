"Customers know that we have one of the hottest line ups of skincare and cosmetics in the country, and an extensive assortment so that there's always something for everyone," says Gwennaëlle Varnier, Vice President, Prestige Beauty, Shoppers Drug Mart. "We are thrilled to add 40 different Drunk Elephant products to our line up, joining other leading global brands that we carry. With the expertise in our stores, convenient locations in communities across the country and our PC Optimum loyalty program, there's no better place for beauty in Canada."

Over the years, Shoppers Drug Mart has grown its beauty department, expanding its offering of both emerging new brands as well as trusted favourites, all available at a variety of price points.

"I am so excited to be expanding our availability in Canada with Shoppers Drug Mart." says Tiffany Masterson, founder of Drunk Elephant. "Our unique ingredient-elimination philosophy has been such a game changer for so many people. I can't wait to continue educating on the Drunk Elephant difference and help those searching for a skincare solution."

Canadians can choose from 40 different Drunk Elephant products at more than 100 Shoppers Drug Mart store locations including 6 Pharmaprix stores in Quebec, as well as online.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec), and provides cosmetic dermatology services at two standalone The Beauty Clinic by Shoppers™ locations. As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

The Drunk Elephant Difference

We are committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the health of the skin or support the integrity of our formulations. We never take into account whether something is synthetic or natural, instead choosing ingredients based on biocompatibility. That's why we focus on healthy pH levels, formulations the skin recognizes, small molecular structure that's easily absorbed, and effective active ingredients that also support and maintain the skin's acid mantle. But what we leave out of our products is just as important as what we put into them, so you will never find what we call the Suspicious 6™ (essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes, SLS) in our line. We believe that these six ubiquitous ingredients are at the root of almost every skin issue, and when they're removed entirely from your routine – that is, when you take a Drunk Elephant Break – skin can reset and return to its healthiest, most balanced state. This ingredient-elimination diet benefits all skin types and inspired the #barewithus Instagram movement, a collection of bare-faced selfies that chronicles the Drunk Elephant journeys of people who have found not only healthier skin but more importantly, healthier self-confidence.

