The series of events will serve as fundraisers for the non-profit, dedicated to empowering women to achieve economic independence.

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Dress for Success Toronto's Beyond the Suit (BTS), presented by Scotiabank is a transformative series of informative fundraising events to support Dress for Success Toronto's mission to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Beyond the Suit, presented by Scotiabank, goes beyond providing professional attire to Clients of Dress For Success Toronto and includes engaging webinars featuring industry experts, corporate fundraising drives, clothing drives, a high-end designer and vintage clothing sale and a fashion show. Improving women's employment prospects and removing barriers to advancement make Dress for Success Toronto a clearly aligned community partner for ScotiaRISE, the Bank's 10-year, $500 million initiative to promote greater economic resilience.

"Scotiabank is proud to partner with Dress for Success Toronto for the 10th year in a row and to support this year's Beyond the Suit's dynamic set of virtual and in-person events," says Loretta Marcoccia, Executive Vice President, Global Operations at Scotiabank and Executive Sponsor, Dress for Success at Scotiabank. "These events provide us with an opportunity to donate, learn and experience all that Dress for Success Toronto does in support of economic empowerment and independence for women Clients across the Greater Toronto Area."

"We are thrilled to feature both our Dress for Success Toronto Clients and volunteers in our November 21st fashion show by Smythe and TJX Canada," says Harriet Goodman, Chair, Board of Directors, Dress for Success Toronto. "In partnership with Scotiabank, we continue to provide vital resources to women in the GTA who are on their path to economic independence."

The November 21, 2023, Beyond the Suit, presented by Scotiabank event at KPMG's downtown Toronto offices, will be hosted by local stylist Julianne Costigan and will feature a fashion show and exclusive designer sale. Every purchase made during the designer sale directly supports the Dress for Success Toronto programs and services. Tickets can be purchased at www.dressforsuccesstoronto.com/beyond-the-suit . Tickets range from CAD $25 to CAD $45 + fees.

About Dress for Success Toronto

Dress for Success Toronto® is a local affiliate of an international not-for-profit organization with a mission to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and life. Since 2009, Dress for Success Toronto has helped over 20,000 women in the GTHA transition from unemployment to economic independence through their professional suiting and career development programs. They work with agency partners, corporate sponsors, individual donors, and over 100 dedicated volunteers to create a real impact on women's lives. toronto.dressforsuccess.org

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.4 trillion (as at July 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

