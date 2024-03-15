Company continues its strategic retail rollout with first store in Outremont

MONTREAL, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Dormez-vous, Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce the opening of its first store in Outremont, a residential borough of Montreal known for its exceptional architecture, vistas and eateries. The new location opens March 16 at 1155 Bernard Avenue Ouest, bringing the Dormez-vous store count to 65 in the province, reinforcing its commitment to helping Quebecers get their best night's sleep.

Conveniently situated along major transportation routes, off Park Avenue and steps away from the bustling neighbourhoods of Mile End and Plateau Mont-Royal, the new store will provide Outremont residents with access to a team of Sleep Experts and some of the world's leading sleep brands. As leaders in sleep for nearly 30 years, the sleep experts at Dormez-vous know that getting a good night's sleep is critical to function both mentally and physically, and is committed to creating a world-class customer shopping experience at its new location. The new store will offer a wide selection of high-quality and innovative mattresses, bedding essentials and sleep accessories.

"Outremont is a truly unique, thriving borough and we take great pride in bringing a good night's sleep to its residents and surrounding communities with this new store location," said Phil Besner, Senior Vice President, Business Development of Dormez-vous. "Expanding our retail presence in Montreal allows us to bring world class retail experiences and meet the personalized sleep needs of more of our valued customers while delivering against our commitment to transforming the lives of more Quebecers through the power and benefits of quality sleep."

Dormez-vous Outremont: 1155 Bernard Avenue Quest, Montreal, QC, H2V 1V5

Store Hours: Monday – Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Opening Date: March 16, 2024

For more information about Dormez-vous, please visit www.dormezvous.com

About Dormez-vous

Dormez-vous is Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Quebecers to the power of sleep. The company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 65 corporate-owned stores and 3 warehouses across Quebec. Dormez-vous is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Dormez-vous, please visit www.dormezvous.com .

