The three new "Dormez-vous Express" locations will deliver on Dormez-vous' commitment to drive strategic growth through channel innovation and exceptional customer experiences

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Dormez-vous, Quebec's leading omni channel specialty sleep retailer, today announced the opening of three new "Dormez-vous Express" stores inside Walmart Canada stores in Quebec. Set to open tomorrow, the new concept stores will launch the expansion of the company's sleep ecosystem with Walmart Canada. Dormez-vous' first licensee arrangement with a retailer, signals Dormez-vous' ongoing commitment to broadening its customer reach and driving growth through channel innovation and strategic partnerships with the world's top brands that have exceptional customer experiences.

The innovative new concept retail space, with an average footprint of 500 square feet, will appear inside the Brossard Walmart, Kirkland Walmart and the Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville Walmart, and offer cash-and-carry products and traditional mattresses delivered with the company's white glove service. A curated assortment of products, from the company's leading bed-in-a-box selection to sheets, pillows and headboards, as well as 8-9 traditional mattresses for customers to experience on-site, will be available at each location. "Dormez-vous Express" will be staffed by the brand's highly trained Sleep Experts, who will bring their renowned sleep expertise to Walmart Canada customers.

"We're excited to officially launch our new "Dormez-vous Express" stores in partnership with Walmart Canada as part of our ongoing mission to help more Quebecers awaken to the power of sleep," said Stewart Schaefer, President of Dormez-vous. "This is an important step in our evolving retail roadmap that strategically provides more customers convenient access to premier and transformative sleep brands and products that foster healthy sleep habits and overall wellness."

"At Walmart Canada, we strive to bring top quality, affordable products to our customers that transform their everyday lives and help them live better," said Sam Hamam, Senior Director, Licensees at Walmart Canada. "The "Dormez-vous Express" stores provide a competitive advantage that puts a spotlight on the importance of sleep. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Dormez-vous in our continued commitment to the well-being of all Quebecers."

To underscore its commitment to the communities in which the company operates, Dormez-vous will mark the "Dormez-vous Express" store openings by donating weighed blankets to three local area charities: West Island Women's Shelter in Pointe-Claire, Hébergement La Casa Bernard-Hubert in Saint-Hubert (near Saint Bruno) and Répit TED-Autisme in Brossard. Weighted blankets are proven to reduce stress and anxiety and help users stay warm, calm and comforted just in time for the cooler winter months ahead.

Dormez-vous Express Store locations in Quebec:

Brossard Walmart, 9000 Blvd Leduc

Kirkland Walmart, 17000 Rte Transcanadienne

Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville Walmart, 1475 Boul Saint Bruno

About Dormez-vous

Dormez-vous is Quebec's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer. As of November 10, 2021, Dormez-vous has 61 stores and 3 distribution centres in Quebec. Dormez-vous is a purpose-led company dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Quebecers to the power of sleep. The company is committed to meaningfully and positively supporting its environment, people and communities including operating a comprehensive Mattress Recycling Program and working closely with Quebec charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need. For more information about the Company visit www.dormezvous.com.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

