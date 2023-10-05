Company continues its strategic retail rollout with first store in Victoriaville, Quebec

VICTORIAVILLE, QC, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Dormez-vous, Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce the opening of its first store in Victoriaville, a family-friendly city known for its rich cultural heritage. The new location opens October 5 at 234 Boulevard des Bois Francs Sud, bringing the Dormez-vous store count to 63 in the province, reinforcing its commitment to helping Quebecers get their best night's sleep.

The new location will provide Victoriaville residents with access to a team of Sleep Experts and some of the world's leading sleep brands. As leaders in sleep for more than 28 years, Dormez-vous knows that getting a good night's sleep is critical to function both mentally and physically, and is committed to creating a world-class customer shopping experience at its new location. The new store will offer a wide selection of high-quality and innovative mattresses, bedding essentials and sleep accessories.

"We are thrilled to open our doors in Victoriaville and bring our unparalleled sleep expertise to the community, reaffirming our commitment to transforming lives through the power of sleep," said Phil Besner, Senior Vice President, Business Development of Dormez-vous. "Offering personalized sleep solutions to support the health and wellbeing of Quebecers is a top priority for us which is why we continue to expand our footprint and provide an in-store experience where customers can find all of the sleep essentials to meet their needs."

With its community expansion in Victoriaville, Dormez-vous is extending its charitable impact to more Quebecers. The company will provide a selection of bedding necessities such as mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets and more to nearby Maison Raymond Roy . The community housing resource is designed for young adults aged 18 to 29 who are facing hardships or experiencing homelessness. The shelter assists these individuals in laying the foundation for a brighter future by providing a mutually supportive environment focused on three core areas: expanding their social networks, cultivating their socio-professional aspirations and sustaining their living arrangements.

Dormez-vous Victoriaville, QC: 234 Boulevard des Bois Francs Sud, Victoriaville, Quebec, G6P 4T1

Store Hours: Monday – Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Opening Date: October 5, 2023

For more information about Dormez-vous, please visit www.dormezvous.com .

About Dormez-vous

Dormez-vous is Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Quebecers to the power of sleep. The company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 63 corporate-owned stores and 3 warehouses across Quebec. Dormez-vous is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Dormez-vous, please visit www.dormezvous.com .

About Maison Raymond Roy

Founded in 1987, Maison Raymond Roy is a dedicated community housing resource designed to support and empower troubled and homeless young adults aged 18 to 29 on their journey towards socioeconomic recovery. The shelter operates 24/7, year-round, offering 9 rooms for young residents. All residents come on a voluntary basis. During their stay, they are encouraged to focus on the following three areas: developing their social network, developing their socio-professional life project and maintaining their housing.

