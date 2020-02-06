Doors Open to Modernized Vermilion Seniors' Home

VERMILION, AB, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Alberta are providing more affordable housing options for seniors in Vermilion with the opening of the Vermilion Valley Lodge.

The updated lodge, located 200 kilometres east of Edmonton provides more modern, affordable housing for seniors with low income. With 124 units, the lodge offers home care and other services and amenities to ensure seniors can continue to live safely and independently in their chosen community.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) along with Seniors and Housing Minister Josephine Pon made the grand opening announcement.

Quotes:

"Senior citizens have brought so many contributions to our society making sure that they have safe and affordable housing is one way to give back to them. This is why we are pleased to announce the completion of the newly renovated Vermilion Valley Lodge, a critical part of the community that will enable low-income seniors to age independently close to their family and friends in Vermilion." — The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"With the opening of the updated Vermilion Valley Lodge, seniors in the area now have more modern, affordable housing options so they can continue to live in their chosen community. Our government is pleased to partner in projects that support seniors and their families." — The Honourable Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

"Our community is excited to celebrate the modernization of our lodge which will provide a home to our seniors for many generations. We thank the Alberta Government for their generous support and the Vermilion community who championed this project and raised $1.5 million to furnish the lodge. The response from residents and the community at large has been overwhelmingly positive and the residents love their new home." — Mayor Caroline McAuley, Town of Vermilion and Vermilion & District Housing Foundation board chair.

Quick facts:

The community of Vermilion received a $10.5 million joint contribution from the governments of Canada and Alberta Canada under the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement.

joint contribution from the governments of and under the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

