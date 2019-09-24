Doors Open Ontario Featured Event at the Canadian Niagara Power Generating Station

Free one-day access to the Canadian Niagara Power Generating Station, as part of Doors Open Ontario program.

Behind-the-scenes tours of rarely seen interior spaces of the historic power plant at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls.

Pre-registration required with tickets available online beginning September 25 .

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Niagara Parks will partner with the Ontario Heritage Trust to present an unforgettable experience – exclusive, one-day access on Saturday, October 26, to the awe-inspiring Canadian Niagara Power Generating Station, as part of the province-wide Doors Open Ontario program. Located on the Niagara River just above the brink of the Canadian Horseshoe Falls, this featured Doors Open Ontario event literally opens the giant copper doors of the historic station to a stunning part of Ontario's heritage.

Guests will take part in behind-the-scenes tours of the interior of the decommissioned power plant, which is not currently open to the public, including access to the enormous interior generator room housing the 11 original generators, marble-lined office areas, original control room, balconies and more.

What: Doors Open Ontario Featured Event at Canadian Niagara Power When: Saturday, October 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.* Where: Canadian Niagara Power Generating Station

7005 Niagara Parkway

Niagara Falls, Ontario Parking: Paid parking available at Falls Parking Lot

*Pre-registration required

Completed in 1905, Canadian Niagara Power was the first major power plant on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls. The building stands as an important example of architectural, engineering and landscape design, all working in harmony to create a unified visual landmark compatible with its remarkable natural park setting. This is seen through the dramatic inner and outer forebay design, the long, low profile, natural stone materials and dark green, clay-tiled roof.

In addition to the stunning design features, Canadian Niagara Power was one of the first power stations to undertake a major tunnel project with significant accuracy. Housing 11 vertical penstocks, water from the Niagara River would enter through the forebay and drop 180 ft (54.8 metres) before being expelled into a 2,000 ft (609.6 metres) tunnel that emptied into the lower Niagara River, right at the base of the Horseshoe Falls.

Canadian Niagara Power remained in operation, servicing the areas of Fort Erie, Ontario and Buffalo, New York, until 2006, when it was decommissioned. The Niagara Parks Commission acquired ownership of Canadian Niagara Power in 2009 and is currently exploring options for future reuse of the historic building.

A selected number of tickets will be available for this free public event. Tickets will be available to reserve online beginning on Wednesday, September 25. Guests will be required to reserve a ticket and time slot in advance. For more information and to reserve your ticket, please visit niagaraparks.com/doorsopen.

Quotes:

Quote from Niagara Parks Chair Sandie Bellows, "We are proud to partner with Ontario Heritage Trust and Doors Open Ontario to allow guests the rare opportunity to see the spectacular Canadian Niagara Power Generating Station up close. This event is a step forward as we look at options for the future reuse of the power plant, so that we may continue to share its incredible story with the millions of guests who visit Niagara Falls each year."

Quote from the Ontario Heritage Trust Board Chair Harvey McCue, "Partnering with Niagara Parks allows the Ontario Heritage Trust to open the doors of a truly magnificent and rarely seen part of our industrial and cultural heritage at the Canadian Niagara Power Generation Station as part of Doors Open Ontario. Each year, free Doors Open Ontario events across the province showcase the buildings, natural spaces, infrastructure, and cultural landscapes that shape and define our communities."

Ontario Heritage Trust:

The Ontario Heritage Trust is an agency of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, with a mandate to identify, protect, promote and conserve Ontario's heritage in all of its forms. The Trust envisions an Ontario where the places, landscapes, traditions and stories that embody our heritage are reflected, valued and conserved for future generations.

The Ontario Heritage Trust launched the Doors Open Ontario program in 2002, and since then has worked with communities across the province to take Ontarians behind the scenes of stunning heritage places and tell unique and interesting local stories that make up the history and heritage of this province. There's a story to be discovered (or rediscovered) behind every door, and with dozens of events and many hundreds of sites each year, Doors Open Ontario really is an endless adventure!

About Niagara Parks:

Since its establishment in 1885, Niagara Parks has remained a self-financed agency of the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture & Sport, entrusted to preserve and protect the land surrounding Niagara Falls and the Niagara River. Today, Niagara Parks boasts gardens, a horticulture school, recreation, golf courses, restaurants, heritage and historic sites, gift shops and, of course, Niagara Falls. In short, natural landscapes, history, family fun, hiking, culinary delights, attractions and adventure.

