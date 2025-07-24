Discover Europe's Irresistible Chocolate & Biscuits Crafted with Ethical and Sustainable Agricultural Practices -- Now Available in Canada

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Canadians looking to satisfy their sweet tooth while staying true to their values can now experience a new standard in premium snacking. The " Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices " campaign is proud to bring to Canada a collection of ethically crafted chocolates, biscuits, and confections made with certified ingredients and rooted in sustainability, authenticity, and European tradition.

From Latvia with Care: Chocolate & Confectionery Crafted to Evolve

The chocolate and biscuit industry in Europe, particularly in Latvia, is driven by heritage but increasingly future-focused. Latvian producers have responded to rising environmental concerns by transforming supply chains—integrating certified ingredients, improving eco-friendly packaging, and offering traceability every step of the way. Since 2019, sugar used in these products is FSA-certified, meeting high environmental and social standards.

Chocolate products

Chocolate products comprise a diverse array of delectable treats featuring chocolate as a key ingredient. Cocoa, a key ingredient in chocolate production, highlights a commitment to sustainability through a partnership with the Rainforest Alliance. The cocoa is responsibly sourced, meeting the rigorous standards of the Rainforest Alliance Certified program. This certification ensures ethical agricultural practices, supports human rights, combats deforestation, and aids cocoa farmers. With over 80 percent of the cocoa being certified, chocolate products prioritize ethical sourcing and environmental stewardship. In the creation of chocolate and other confections, sugar is a vital raw material, providing sweetness and texture. Since 2019, chocolate products have been produced using certified sugar derived from high-quality sugar beets, meeting the standards of the Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA). This dedication to sustainability is evident throughout their production process, ensuring that every indulgent treat is not only delicious, but also, sourced ethically and sustainably.

Biscuits

Biscuits are a type of baked pastry typically made from flour, sugar, fat (such as butter or oil), and leavening agents (such as baking powder or baking soda). They vary in texture, ranging from crispy or crunchy to softer or chewier, depending on the ingredients and baking technique. Biscuits and wafers are produced using sugar certified by the Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA), sourced from high-quality sugar beets. This commitment to sustainability ensures ethical and responsible sourcing practices without implying any health benefits.

Why Canadian Consumers (and Retailers) Should Pay Attention

Chocolate is a Canadian favourite : Canadians consume an average of 6.4 kg of chocolate per person per year , placing the country among the top 10 globally (Mordor Intelligence, 2024).





: Canadians consume an average of , placing the country among the top 10 globally (Mordor Intelligence, 2024). Sustainability is a purchasing driver : According to Agriculture & Agri-Food Canada, 70% of Canadian consumers say they are more likely to buy sustainably produced food.





: According to Agriculture & Agri-Food Canada, say they are more likely to buy sustainably produced food. Premium appeal: With beautiful packaging, heritage recipes, and clean-label positioning, these products are ideal for gourmet retailers, gift boxes, and conscious consumers.

Canadian-Inspired Recipe:

Dark Chocolate & Maple Biscuit Bark Ingredients:

200g Premium European dark chocolate (80% Rainforest Alliance-certified cocoa)





2 tbsp pure Canadian maple syrup





Crushed European butter biscuits





Pinch of sea salt

Method:

Melt the chocolate gently, stir in maple syrup. Spread onto parchment paper, top with crushed biscuits and sea salt. Chill, break into pieces, and enjoy with a glass of local Pinot Noir or ice wine.

Join the Movement: Connect with Premium European Products

We invite Canadian food professionals, chefs, retailers, and distributors to explore collaboration opportunities with the "Premium European Products" campaign. For more information on where to find these premium products or to learn how to partner with the campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/

Instagram: Instagram

Facebook: Facebook

You Tube: YouTube

ETHEAS and LDC invite Canadian importers, distributors, and foodservice leaders to explore these exceptional European products and form collaborations that support shared goals of quality, transparency, and sustainability.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

