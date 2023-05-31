Wherever you are in the country, celebrate Canada Day and take part in the activities!

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, is pleased to unveil the programming for Canada Day 2023. On July 1, come to Canada's Capital Region to join the biggest party in the country!

Canada Day programming

Canada Day is an opportunity to connect and create memorable moments with your community. It's a day to celebrate our values of inclusion, openness and pride with our family and friends.

Everyone is invited to Canada's Capital Region on July 1. People will be able to attend performances and take part in activities in person at LeBreton Flats Park and other locations in central Ottawa–Gatineau.

Take a few minutes to visit the Canada Day website to learn about the programming for this national holiday. More information will be added in the coming weeks. Check back regularly!

LeBreton Flats Park

For the second consecutive year, people will be invited to LeBreton Flats Park to celebrate Canada Day. The park will be the site of the daytime ceremony starting at noon (ET) and the evening show starting at 8 p.m. (ET).

The Tim Hortons Canada Day fireworks will also be held near this site, starting at 10 p.m. (ET). This will light up the sky over Ottawa–Gatineau to close the celebrations. For the best views, head to LeBreton Flats Park or the surrounding streets, which will be closed to traffic.

Other locations in Canada's Capital Region

Canada's Capital Region will come alive during the July 1 celebrations. In downtown Ottawa and Gatineau, there will be a host of free public activities, and it will be possible to visit Parliament Hill.

Canadian Heritage is pleased to announce that the Northern Lights show will return to Parliament Hill from July 7 to September 4, 2023. People will be able to enjoy this unique, free multimedia show for the final year.

Across the country

Canadians are invited to gather and enjoy the Canada Day 2023 celebrations taking place from coast to coast to coast. They can participate in activities in their communities or watch the televised daytime ceremony and evening show.

Daytime ceremony

The daytime ceremony will highlight important themes and anniversaries, as well as our country's diversity.

Hosted by Rebecca Makonnen, the ceremony will open with a moment of Indigenous reflection. It will include a citizenship ceremony and will feature the following Canadian artists:

Live from LeBreton Flats Park

Pierre Kwenders

Delhi 2 Dublin

Tyler Shaw

Josiane

Diyet

Katia Rock

Marie-Josée Dandeneau

The daytime ceremony will be available for viewing on CBC and Radio-Canada platforms starting at 11:45 a.m. (ET).

Evening show – Canada Day: A Playlist to Celebrate

The evening show is the most popular July 1 event. Live from Canada's capital, this two-hour concert will take you on a journey from Ottawa to Charlottetown by way of Calgary and Vancouver. It's a chance to sing and dance along to Canadian classics and recent hits.

Hosted by Isabelle Racicot, the evening show will feature the following Canadian artists:

Live from LeBreton Flats Park

Jann Arden

Roxane Bruneau

Aysanabee

France D'Amour

Preston Pablo

Les Louanges

Jojo Mason

Dubmatique

Dax

Clerel

Madison Violet

Josh Q

Josiane

Live from other locations in Canada

Tegan and Sara

Dear Rouge

6 Hearts

This event will be available for viewing on CBC and Radio-Canada platforms starting at 8 p.m. (local time), 9 p.m. (Atlantic time) and 9:30 p.m. (Newfoundland time).

Cast your vote – Canada Day: A Playlist to Celebrate

Canadians are invited to participate in the musical event of the year by choosing two songs to be performed by Canadian artists at the Canada Day evening show !

From now until June 6, everyone can vote for the English and French songs they want to hear on July 1.

List of English songs: You're Still The One, Shania Twain Basement Apartment, Sarah Harmer Big Yellow Taxi, Joni Mitchell List of French songs: 1. Fous n'importe où, Daniel Bélanger 2. Oublie-moi, Cœur de pirate 3. On va s'aimer encore, Vincent Vallières

Visit the Canada Day website to vote for the songs you want to hear!

The results will be announced on our social media channels in June.

Become a volunteer

People in Ottawa and Gatineau who are interested in volunteering for the Canada Day celebrations are invited to register by June 19.

Follow us on social media

At any time, and especially on July 1, join the conversation on our social media platforms. Use the hashtag #CanadaDay in your posts.

Facebook: @capitalexperience | @vivezlacapitale

Twitter:@capital_exp | @VivezlaCapitale

YouTube: @CdnHeritage | @PatrimoineCdn

Instagram: @canadacapitalregion | @regioncapitalecanada

Quotes

"Canada Day is a day to come together and celebrate our pride as Canadians. In addition to energizing Canada's Capital Region and our communities across the country, July 1 allows us to showcase our nation's art and culture. Participate in Canada Day activities in your community and learn about the ethnic, linguistic, cultural, and artistic diversity that makes our country so beautiful. Take advantage of this iconic national holiday to connect with your community, create memorable moments, and show your pride in being Canadian!"

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

July 1, 2023, marks the 156th anniversary of Confederation.

Until June 6, everyone in Canada is invited to vote for one English and one French song to be performed by Canadian artists at the Canada Day evening show .

Residents and visitors will be able to attend the daytime ceremony , the evening show , and the Tim Hortons Canada Day fireworks in person. These events will take place at LeBreton Flats Park.

On July 1, everyone will be invited to participate in various activities in Canada's Capital Region.

Canadians across the country will be able to view the broadcast of the daytime ceremony and the evening show on CBC and Radio-Canada platforms.

People living in Canada's Capital Region have until June 19 to put their name forward to join the large team of Canada Day volunteers.

Canadian Heritage would like to thank the Canada Day 2023 sponsors: Tim Hortons, Giant Tiger, Rogers, VIA Rail Canada, Grain Farmers of Ontario , GoodLife Fitness, BeaverTails, and Smoke's Poutinerie .

From July 7 to September 4, the Northern Lights show will be back on Parliament Hill for the last time. More information will be announced soon.

Associated Links

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only) Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]