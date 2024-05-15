Digital Museums Canada awards over $2 million to 18 online projects

GATINEAU, QC, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Digital Museums Canada (DMC) is pleased to announce an investment of more than $2 million in 18 new online projects developed by museums, heritage cultural and Indigenous organizations across Canada. These projects were selected by an independent advisory committee from the 2023 Call for Proposals.

"We were delighted to receive a record number of proposal submissions this year," said Leah Resnick, Director of Digital Museums Canada. "The DMC investment program provides critical funding as well as application assistance and mentorship for equity-deserving communities."

The selected projects represent a diversity of topics and regions of Canada... Post this

Awarded projects

This year, close to 150 proposals were received across the Digital Projects and Community Stories streams. Over 40 percent of awarded projects are from organizations that self-identify as supporting equity-deserving communities.

The selected projects represent a diversity of topics and regions of Canada including:

Contributions of women: As activists and educators (ON), arts and culture champions (ON), and advocates for reproductive health and rights (ON)

As activists and educators (ON), arts and culture champions (ON), and advocates for reproductive health and rights (ON) Fashion: Clothing and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community of the Mississippi Valley (ON), historical clothing items and their stories (BC), a history of wool socks (QC)

Clothing and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community of the Mississippi Valley (ON), historical clothing items and their stories (BC), a history of wool socks (QC) Indigenous history: Métis people in Moose Jaw and the buffalo hunt (SK), an Indigenous map of Banff (AB), a journey through time following the footsteps of Chief Peguis (MB)

Métis people in and the buffalo hunt (SK), an Indigenous map of (AB), a journey through time following the footsteps of Chief Peguis (MB) Media and technology : Internet activism (ON), posters from the Quebec Gay Archives (QC), immersive digital art creators (QC)

: Internet activism (ON), posters from the Quebec Gay Archives (QC), immersive digital art creators (QC) Preservation of language and culture: Icelandic language publishing in Manitoba (MB), Ukrainians in Canada (ON), Chinese migration in British Columbia (BC), the enduring legacy of Cantonese opera (ON)

A full list of awarded projects, with descriptions provided by each organization, is available here:

Community Stories

Digital Projects

Digital Museums Canada is the largest investment program of its kind in Canada, having provided more than $20 million in funding to more than 240 projects to date. It offers Canadian museum and heritage organizations funding, expert guidance and user-friendly tools to tell stories on a variety of online platforms, such as virtual exhibitions and tours, online games, web apps, and educational resources. DMC is committed to online accessibility as well as to advancing equity, diversity and inclusion in the heritage sector.

Eligible organizations are invited to apply during the next Call for Proposals, which opens on June 15 . For more information, please visit the DMC website.

The Digital Museums Canada (DMC) investment program helps build digital capacity in Canadian museums and heritage, cultural, and Indigenous organizations, and gives people across Canada unique access to diverse stories and experiences. DMC is managed by the Canadian Museum of History, with the financial support of the Government of Canada.

For more information, visit digitalmuseums.ca. Follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn. If you would like to have your name removed from our distribution list or if this information should be directed to someone else, please send us an email.

SOURCE Canadian Museum of History

For further information: Media contact: Avra Gibbs Lamey, Senior Communications and Media Relations Officer, Telephone: 613-791-0910, [email protected]