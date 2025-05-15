GATINEAU, QC, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Digital Museums Canada (DMC) is pleased to announce an investment of over $2 million in 18 new online projects developed by museums and heritage, cultural and Indigenous organizations across Canada. DMC is managed by the Canadian Museum of History, and these projects were selected by a national advisory committee from the 2024 Call for Proposals.

"This year we received over 150 proposals for inspiring online projects from every province in Canada," said Leah Resnick, Director, Digital Museums Canada. "We continue to see a record number of proposal submissions from museums, demonstrating their keen interest in digital storytelling and building their online capacity."

18 organizations have been awarded funding across the Community Stories and Digital Projects streams Post this

Awarded projects

This year, 18 organizations have been awarded funding across the Community Stories and Digital Projects streams. The innovative projects selected touch on a diverse range of topics, including Indigenous heritage and language revitalization, immigration, mental health and community health care, sports and the Olympics, visual art, geology, military history, and 2SLGBTQIA+ stories.

Community Stories

Black Loyalist Heritage Society (Shelburne, N.S.)

Forged in Fire: The Black Loyalists, 1775–1800

Bobby Orr Hall of Fame (Parry Sound, Ont.)

Sport and Anishinaabe Values: Seven Grandfather Gifts and the Seventh Generation Principle in Parry Sound

Bonne Bay Cottage Hospital (Norris Point, N.L.)

The Bonne Bay Cottage Hospital: Community Health Care in Rural Newfoundland, 1938–2001

Chinese Canadian Military Museum Society (Vancouver, B.C.)

The Untold Stories of Force 136 – From Canada to [Hong Kong, India, and Borneo]

Fredericton Region Museum (Fredericton, N.B.)

Forgotten Loyalty: New Brunswick's Hidden Connection to the No. 2 Construction Battalion

Harambec (Montréal, Que.)

We're Here, We've Always Been Here: Tracing the Struggles and Contributions of Black LGBTQ+ Women and Non-Binary People in Quebec

Kelowna Museums Society (Kelowna, B.C.)

Kelowna's Forgotten Chinatown: A Digital Reclamation

McCord Stewart Museum (Montréal, Que.)

The Olympic Games in Montréal

The Reach Gallery Museum (Abbotsford, B.C.)

Honouring Semá:th X̱ó:tsa: Community Stories of Sumas Lake

Digital Projects

Art Windsor-Essex (Windsor, Ont.)

IAIN BAXTER&: What's the Big Idea?

Capital Heritage Connexion (Ottawa, Ont.)

Voices from the Past, Echoes of the Future: Black History Across Canada

Gwagwaltama Revitalization Society (Port Hardy, B.C.)

Bak̓wa̱mk̓ala Revitalization, Kwakwa̱ka̱ʼwakw Resurgence: Bringing Their Voices and Dialects Forward

Hesquiaht Language Program (Port Alberni, B.C.)

Voices of Hesquiaht: Stories Carried Through Time

Marieval IRS and Cowessess Gravesite Project, Cowessess First Nation (Cowessess, Sask.)

Preserving the Legacy: The Marieval IRS and Cowessess First Nation Story

Naut'sa mawt Tribal Council (Mill Bay, B.C.)

Branches of Her Wisdom: Stories of Traditional Practices of Food Sovereignty and Cultural Preservation

Pacific Museum of Earth (Vancouver, B.C.)

Mineral Journeys: Pasts, Presents and Futures

Société des arts technologiques (Montréal, Que.)

IN/VISIBLE: Reimagining the Worst Day of My Life

Toronto Ward Museum (Toronto, Ont.)

Driving Canada: A Digital Exhibition

A full list of awarded projects, with descriptions provided by each organization, is also available here:

Community Stories

Digital Projects

Digital Museums Canada is the largest investment program of its kind in the country, having provided over $22 million in funding to more than 275 projects to date. It offers Canadian museums and heritage organizations funding, expert guidance, and user-friendly tools to tell stories on a variety of online platforms, such as virtual exhibitions and tours, online games, web apps, and educational resources. DMC is committed to online accessibility as well as to advancing equity, diversity and inclusion in the heritage sector.

Eligible organizations are invited to apply during the next Call for Proposals, which opens on June 15. For more information, please visit the DMC website.

Managed by the Canadian Museum of History, the Digital Museums Canada (DMC) investment program helps build digital capacity in museums and heritage, cultural and Indigenous organizations across Canada, offering unique access to diverse stories and experiences.

For more information, visit digitalmuseums.ca. Follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn. If you would like to have your name removed from our distribution list, or if this information should be directed to someone else, please send us an email.

SOURCE Canadian Museum of History

Media contact: Avra Gibbs Lamey, Senior Communications and Media Relations Officer, Telephone: 613-791-0910, [email protected]