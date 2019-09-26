Digital literacy program now available in French

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - A successful digital literacy program presented by ABC Life Literacy Canada (ABC) and Youth Empowering Parents has just been released in French.

Youth Teaching Adults provides an opportunity for youth to develop their leadership skills through teaching technology to adult learners one-on-one, and for learners to increase their digital literacy skills.



The program is funded by the Government of Canada through the Digital Literacy Exchange Program and was first launched in English earlier this year. Since inception, more than 85 workshops have been held across the country, reaching more than 530 learners and 470 youth volunteer-tutors.

Youth Teaching Adults offers a variety of introductory lesson plans with topics ranging from Google Maps and Google Translate to social media and how to create a Gmail account. New lesson plans will be added in early 2020. The program is free and no teaching experience is required for volunteers. The online training and resources (including participant certificates and promotional posters) have also been adapted by ABC for clear language and design for use with adult learners.



"We are pleased with the success of the program so far, and can't wait to roll it out to Francophone communities across Canada," said Mack Rogers, Executive Director at ABC. "Youth Teaching Adults has brought together youth volunteer-tutors and adult learners for a rewarding intergenerational learning experience where both the tutor and adult are building confidence and skills."



To find out more about Youth Teaching Adults, to access online lesson plans, and to sign up your organization to host a workshop or to volunteer, please visit YouthTeachingAdults.ca.

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada is a non-profit organization that inspires Canadians to increase their literacy and essential skills. We mobilize business, government and communities to support lifelong learning and achieve our goals through leadership in programs, communications and partnerships. We envision a Canada where everyone has the skills they need to live a fully engaged life. For the latest news and information on adult literacy please visit www.abclifeliteracy.ca, follow us on Twitter or join our Facebook page.



