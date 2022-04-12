ABC Internet Matters empowers adult learners to stay informed and connected online

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - ABC Life Literacy Canada is pleased to announce that its ABC Internet Matters program, supported by the Canadian Bankers Association, is expanding to offer new resources. The program provides introductory digital literacy education for older Canadians who are not comfortable using the Internet and adult learners who need help in strengthening their digital skills.

ABC Internet Matters released its latest workbook in November 2020, at the height of the pandemic, which put a spotlight on how vital the Internet is to our modern way of life. As the pandemic continued, it was clear that strong digital literacy skills were needed for tasks such as filling out an application for social assistance, booking a vaccine appointment, staying up to date on current affairs, or staying connected with friends and family.

Approximately 30 per cent of older Canadians are not using the Internet. To that end, ABC Internet Matters aims to support them with the skills needed to thrive in a digital age.

"This program has been supporting adult learners at such an important time, and we are pleased to be able to expand its offering of even more resources as we come out the other side of this global pandemic," says Alison Howard, Executive Director of ABC Life Literacy Canada. "Thanks to the Canadian Bankers Association, more seniors and adult literacy learners will be able to continue to improve their digital literacy skills and utilize all that the Internet has to offer them in a safe manner."

The expansion of ABC Internet Matters will add an additional workbook that focuses on how users can search safely online using tools such as Google, and how to avoid fake news, which became a timely topic during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Statistics Canada, 96 per cent of Canadians who used the Internet to search for information on COVID-19 said they saw material they believed was false or misleading.

By completing the ABC Internet Matters workbook, learners acquire the skills needed to identify if a story or a website is accurate, and the knowledge required to help find information from trusted sources.

This workbook joins a suite of free downloadable tools and resources – available at abcinternetmatters.ca – including resources on how to use Google Maps, how to create strong passwords and how to identify secure websites.

"The CBA is proud to return as sponsor of ABC Internet Matters and supporting the growth of this free, national digital literacy program," says Anthony G. Ostler, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association. "Engaging with technology can be challenging for older adults. This important program helps them stay safe, informed and connected in our increasingly networked world."

To learn more about ABC Internet Matters, and to download the free resources and workbooks, visit www.abcinternetmatters.ca.

