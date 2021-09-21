Films are screening at top festivals across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Directors Guild of Canada is proud to announce the 13 listed films for the 2021 DGC Discovery Award. This list highlights some of the best emerging directors to keep an eye on this festival season.

The films will be screened at Hot Docs, Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF), Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Festival du nouveau Cinema (FNC), Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF), ImagineNative, St-John's International Women's Film Festival (SJIWFF) and Reelworld.

The Discovery Award Jury is chaired by Jesse Mann, along with fellow DGC Members Ramin Mohseni, Miles Dale, Ana Maria Valine, Giovanna Morales, Katarzyna Kochany and Deepa Mehta.

"These directors represent a fearless new voice in Canadian film and shine a light on the diverse range of stories being told," said Warren P. Sonoda, DGC National President. "The filmmakers on this list are ones to watch out for not only this festival season but for years to come."

2021 Discovery Award long list films:

Trevor Mack , British Columbia , Portraits from a Fire

, , Danis Goulet , Ontario , Night Raiders

, Kaveh Nabatian, Quebec , Sin La Habana

, Jorge Thelien Armand, Quebec , La Fortaleza

, Jennifer Holness , Ontario , Subjects of Desire

, , Brettan Hannam, Nova Scotia , Wildhood

, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, British Columbia , Kimmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy

, Yasmine Mathurin , Ontario , One of Ours

, , Thyrone Tommy, Ontario , Learn to Swim

, Philippe Gregoire, Quebec , The Noise of Engines

, Rhayne Vermette , Manitoba , Ste. Anne

, , Stephanie Joline , Nova Scotia , Night Blooms

, , Caroline Monnet, Quebec , Bootlegger

The 20th edition of the DGC Awards will be presented online on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 5,500 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film and television programming.

For further information: Media: Ian Gillespie, Director of Communications, 416.459.5932, [email protected]

