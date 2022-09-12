TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Desjardins has supported Kids Help Phone for over 30 years and today announced a $1 million gift, the organization's largest donation to Kids Help Phone yet. The funds will be directed to the highest priority needs at Kids Help Phone to support youth mental health, starting with the Back-to-School Campaign powered by Desjardins.

Back-to-school is a time where Kids Help Phone sees high demand, coupled with heightened feelings of stress and anxiety. This transitional time is difficult for students, as well as parents, caregivers and educators. The donation from Desjardins will support people of all ages, but particularly youth to navigate this time of uncertainty.

"We are so grateful to Desjardins for this transformational gift, an incredible example of their enduring commitment to young peoples' mental health and well being," said Katherine Hay, President and CEO, Kids Help Phone. "Today, they take their support to a new level to show youth from coast to coast to coast that there is a place to turn to for anything, big or small, and at any hour of the day. As we return to school admidst an on-going pandemic, Desjardins is investing in the supports that will ensure that youth and the adults who care about them have a space to feel safe, supported and heard."

"Right now, our youth are paying a high price in society. Not only throughout the pandemic but their inheritance of the challenges we face today. That's why Desjardins must invest in our youth, we must support young people. To help them dream, to encourage them, to be there when they need us and to act," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins. "We're proud to be partnering with Kids Help Phone, who shares our vision of helping youth reach their full potential."

Desjardins continues to create tremendous impact for the young people of Canada by building stronger communities and investing in their education, health and well-being through its Together For Our Youth program. This partnership is in alignment with Desjardins and its focus on promoting academic success. To read more about the organization's impact, visit: desjardins.com/supporting-youth.

ABOUT DESJARDINS

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $404 billion. It was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in 2022 by MediaCorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

ABOUT KIDS HELP PHONE

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, confidential support in English and French to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone or through text or in self-directed supports in any moment of crisis or need. Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to get the support they need, when they need it most, however they need it. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

