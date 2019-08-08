Design Competition Launched for the National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan

The new monument will be built across the street from the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan came one step closer to reality yesterday when Canadian Heritage, on behalf of Veterans Affairs, launched the first phase of the design competition for this new national commemoration.

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, invite teams of professional artists, landscape architects, architects and other urban design professionals to submit their credentials and examples of prior work to the Request for Qualifications webpage. The deadline for submissions is January 17, 2020.

The National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan will recognize the commitment and sacrifice of Canadians who served in Afghanistan and the support provided to them by Canadians at home.

The Monument will be built on the east side of Booth Street, north of the National Holocaust Monument and across the street from the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa. This beautiful grassy site, next to an inlet and steps away from the Museum, will be a place of reflection where Canadians can honour and remember the courage and sacrifices of the men and women who served during our country's mission in Afghanistan. The Monument will ensure that future generations have the opportunity to learn more about the Mission and Canada's efforts in helping to rebuild Afghanistan.

Quotes

"More than 40,000 Canadian servicemen and women and civilians served in the whole-of-government mission in Afghanistan with tremendous courage and determination. I'm very pleased to see this important step in making the National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan a place to remember their duty to our country. Veterans, the families and friends of those who served, and other visitors will have a fitting place to pay tribute to the commitment and sacrifices made during Canada's Mission in Afghanistan to defend peace and freedom."

—The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"I am encouraging our talented artists, architects and designers to consider how they would interpret Canada's collective gratitude to those who lost their lives in Afghanistan, those who served in the Mission and those who supported them here at home. Canadian designers are known internationally for their vision, and I invite them to think about how they would create a meaningful tribute for all Canadians."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

Quick Facts

This first phase of the design competition will evaluate qualifications and select up to five teams to continue to the Request for Proposals phase, which is when the finalists will be invited to develop their design concepts.

The Request for Proposals phase will begin in 2020.

Veterans, families of the fallen, serving military and the public will be invited to review the finalists' proposals before a design is chosen.

The Monument is scheduled to be completed in fall 2023.

Associated Links

Request for Qualifications

Upcoming Projects: National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan

Canada in Afghanistan

