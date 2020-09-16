The new commemorative artwork will be built on Sussex Drive in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has launched the first phase of a national design competition for a commemorative artwork to honour Canadians who have died or been seriously injured while supporting Canada's diplomatic missions abroad, including trade and development work. It will also recognize the dedication and sacrifices made by these individuals and their families in their service to Canada abroad.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, invite teams of professional artists, landscape architects, architects and other urban design professionals to submit their credentials and examples of prior work to the Request for Qualifications. The deadline for submissions is December 16, 2020.

The artwork will be built at 111 Sussex Drive in Ottawa, on the grounds of an office building occupied by Global Affairs Canada. It is on Green Island, at the point where the Rideau River empties into the Ottawa River.

Quotes

"I am pleased to see this important project moving forward. This space for reflection will honour individuals representing Canada abroad who have died or have been injured in the line of duty. It will give their families and friends a place to honour their memory. I invite our talented creators to imagine how to honour them with a fitting tribute from all Canadians."

—The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs

"This commemoration will offer a publicly accessible place of reflection and remembrance of the many sacrifices made by those who have served on missions, and also recognize the support of their friends and family at home. The design competition is a wonderful opportunity for artists, architects and designers from Canada and beyond to partake in a project that will honour the families of those who have suffered trauma abroad and reflect the gratitude of Canadians."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

This first phase of the design competition will evaluate qualifications and select up to four teams to continue to the Request for Proposals phase, which is when the finalists will be invited to develop their design concepts.

The Request for Proposals phase will begin in 2021.

Families of those who died or were injured while serving abroad, employees from Global Affairs Canada as well as the public will be invited to a public viewing of the finalists' design before a design is chosen.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Associated Links

Request for Qualifications

https://buyandsell.gc.ca/procurement-data/tender-notice/PW-20-00926505

Upcoming Projects: Global Affairs Canada Commemorative Artwork

https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/art-monuments/upcoming-projects.html

Follow us on Twitter: @CanadaFP

Like us on Facebook: Canada's foreign policy - Global Affairs Canada

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Syrine Khoury, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, [email protected]; Media Relations, Global Affairs Canada, 343-203-7700, [email protected]; Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

