MONTREAL, Sept. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Six months after the launch of Phase 2 of Quebec's modernized deposit-refund system, the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)/Consignaction is reporting positive results. Since March 1, expansion of the deposit-refund system to include all plastic beverage containers from 100 ml to 2 L has rolled out smoothly, bolstered by strong public engagement, the user-friendly Consignaction return network and the continued commitment of partners across the supply chain—including retailers, equipment suppliers and recyclers.

Quebecers are on board

Since the opening of the first Consignaction+ return site in April 2024, the network has grown rapidly. There are now 80 active return sites across the province. To date, more than 300 million redeemable containers have been returned—260 million since March 1 alone—a clear sign of strong public participation when effective and accessible infrastructure is in place. To maintain this momentum, over 74 additional leases have already been signed for new locations set to open in the coming months.

"We're incredibly proud to see how widely the public has embraced the expanded deposit-refund system. Every container returned is proof that a simple action, when taken collectively, can become a powerful movement for the environment," said Normand Bisson, President and CEO of the QBCRA/Consignaction.

The Consignaction mobile app also continues to gain popularity, now with nearly 150,000 active users. The app allows consumers to receive deposit refunds electronically and securely when returning containers at Consignaction and Consignaction+ locations. It also supports Express Return service. The user-friendly app offers a convenient alternative to cash, letting users track their returns and manage refunds in just a few clicks.

"We understand that modernizing a system of this scale requires agility and constant fine-tuning. We're grateful to the public for their patience and trust. Our teams are working tirelessly to improve the network, address feedback and ensure the return experience is as smooth and user-friendly as possible," added Mr. Bisson.

About QBCRA/Consignaction

Since 2001, Consignaction programs have been promoting recycling among citizens and businesses. Consignaction is the official brand for promoting the activities of the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) to the general public and stakeholders. The QBCRA is the designated management body for the development, implementation, financing and management of the modernized deposit-refund system, in line with the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR). Its members are the various beverage producers involved in the recovery, reuse, recycling and reclamation of beverage containers in Quebec. For more information: www.consignaction.ca.

SOURCE The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)/Consignaction

Information: Elisabeth Larocque-de Freitas, 514-652-6887, [email protected]