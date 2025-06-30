MONTREAL, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) welcomes the completion of the administrative investigation conducted by the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP) and acknowledges its findings, which do not reveal any cause for concern. With this step complete, the QBCRA can now move forward and accelerate the rollout of the modernized deposit-refund system.

Furthermore, the QBCRA has taken note of the five notices of non-compliance with the Regulation respecting the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit-refund system for certain containers issued by the MELCCFP. In this regard, it reports that some of the elements identified were corrected even before the administrative investigation began. Other notices will be the subject of a corrective action plan, details of which will be submitted to the MELCCFP as prescribed.

As for the elements of the regulation whose compliance proves to be technically unfeasible, the QBCRA undertakes to hold constructive discussions with departmental authorities over the summer to identify solutions and agree, if applicable, on necessary adjustments.

For the QBCRA, the conclusion of this administrative investigation represents a positive turning point, after several months of intensive resource mobilization to ensure full collaboration in the process. Now more than ever, the organization is determined to continue the colossal work of rolling out the most innovative deposit-refund system in the world, following the successful launch of the second phase of the modernization on March 1, 2025.

"The board welcomes the MELCCFP's findings. We have always had full confidence in the QBCRA team's expertise, thoroughness and commitment, and in the integrity of the process implemented. Now that this step is done, we can focus all our energy on continuing to roll out a system that will radically and positively transform container management in Quebec," said Philippe Roy, Chairman of the QBCRA's Board of Directors.

