The Government of Canada supports the new travelling exhibit from the Canadian Centre for the Great War

MONTRÉAL, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced funding of $62,012 for the Canadian Centre for the Great War.

Funding of $51,501, provided through the Museums Assistance Program, will go toward the creation of A Better World: Post-War Social Movements and Canadian Veterans, a new travelling exhibit on the return of First World War veterans. This funding will also allow the public to discover numerous archival documents and photographs related to the social movements of the 1920s after the First World War.

In addition, $10,511 in support was provided to the organization through the COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund.

The Canadian Centre for the Great War presents personalized narratives that relate the experiences of Canadians during the First World War. The Government of Canada is pleased to help share these stories, which are an important part of our heritage.

Quotes

"The Canadian Centre for the Great War plays an undeniable role in remembering and understanding the different realities that Canadians faced during the First World War. This travelling exhibit, which will be shown in five cities across the country, will allow citizens to explore archival documents in order to understand Canadian soldiers' return home and how they reintegrated into society after the war ended."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am very proud that the Canadian Centre for the Great War is located in our riding, LaSalle–Émard–Verdun, and that today it is receiving well-deserved support from my colleague, Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault. I encourage all Montrealers to take advantage of this summer to discover the courage of our soldiers during the First World War."

—The Honourable David Lametti, Member of Parliament (LaSalle–Émard–Verdun), Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"We greatly appreciate Canadian Heritage's support for our travelling exhibit, A Better World: Post-War Social Movements and Canadian Veterans. First World War veterans played an important role in developing modern-day Canada, and we are very pleased to be able to bring this exhibit to life."

—Caitlin Bailey, Executive Director, Canadian Centre for the Great War

Quick Facts

The mission of the Canadian Centre for the Great War is to preserve and protect artifacts and archives related to Canadians' experiences of the First World War and to raise awareness of them. The institution strives to place greater importance on the history of the First World War throughout Canada and to present it in a more inclusive way to modern Canadian communities, while remaining true to existing historical records.

The project aims to create and present a travelling exhibit on the return of First World War veterans, who came back to a very different society than they left in 1914. Archives, photographs and artifacts reflect the social movements of the 1920s that followed the historic event.

The Government of Canada established a $500-million Emergency Support Fund to help relieve the financial pressures confronting cultural, heritage and sport organizations facing major losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of this total, $53 million will go to the heritage sector through the emergency component of the Museums Assistance Program. This funding will help affected organizations retain jobs and maintain operations.

The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and workers in an effort to preserve and exhibit heritage collections. The program fosters the preservation of Indigenous cultural heritage and fosters access to heritage collections by all Canadians. It also promotes the advancement of knowledge, skills and professional practices related to the key roles of museums.

Associated Links

Canadian Centre for the Great War

Museums Assistance Program

