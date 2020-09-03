Moreover, in a bid to deliver a highly personalized concierge service, Espace Montmorency will offer tenants a OneFlow-type mobile application specially adapted and integrated into its design, providing a unique experience in managing common areas for meetings, parking spaces, food orders and restaurant reservations.

Quotes

"We're very pleased to welcome a premier tenant like Deloitte. This confirms the drawing power of this large-scale, innovative project in Laval, a centrepiece of the new downtown. Deloitte will benefit from Espace Montmorency's multifunctional design and choice location near major arteries, public transportation and knowledge institutions. I'm proud of the concept we developed with our partners for this project, which is following a strict schedule that aims to deliver the 4 towers in spring 2022."

– Dario Montoni, President

Groupe Montoni



"We are very pleased to offer our employees in the Laval office modern and futuristic workspaces that will be located in the heart of a bustling business area where citizens are enthusiastically looking to build a better community. This new bright, flexible and state-of-the-art work environment is an increased investment in our people, which will allow them not only to continue to excel in their work, but also to put their unique skills to use, harness their strengths, and nurture a sense of belonging to a community. Our redefined approach to today's workplace will undoubtedly strengthen our privileged business position in the Laval market."

– Geneviève Provost, Managing Partner,

Province of Quebec and National Capital Region,

Deloitte

About Espace Montmorency

Espace Montmorency is a $450-million, mixed-use urban development consisting of about 10 buildings. The first project in Québec aiming for LEED ND certification for neighbourhood development, as well as for LEED Gold certification, Espace Montmorency provides direct access to the Montmorency metro station and harnesses the potential of this area, which revolves around transit-oriented development. Located east of Autoroute des Laurentides, between Du Souvenir and De la Concorde West boulevards, next to Place Bell, the project offers a mix of buildings that will create a new city within the city of Laval.

Project overview

277,000 ft 2 lot

lot 1.3 million ft 2 of rental space

of rental space 4 towers

Tower 1: residential



Tower 2: office



Tower 3: hotel and urban spa



Tower 4: residential

142,000 ft 2 of commercial space featuring a wide variety of restaurants, including chains opening for the first time in Québec

of commercial space featuring a wide variety of restaurants, including chains opening for the first time in Québec 332, 000 ft 2 of office space

of office space Deloitte



Montoni



Groupe Sélection

700 residential units, over 20 floors (3rd to 20th floor), for a total of 635,000 ft 2

Groupe Sélection | fridöm | ±203,415 ft² = 200 boutique apartments over 10 floors geared to a 55+ clientele



Groupe Sélection | REZ | ±299,960 ft² = 300 rental units over 8 floors targeting a clientele aged 35 to 55



Groupe Sélection | Yimby| ±129,770 ft² = 200 rental units over 8 floors targeting a clientele aged 18 to 35

188-room hotel

60,000 ft 2 interior courtyard

interior courtyard Rooftop terrace

50,000 ft 2 of public green space

of public green space 1,400 underground parking spaces managed by mobile app

Bicycle parking

Charging stations for electric cars

Smart mobile application created to optimize the concierge experience

Construction: underway — one phase divided into 3 parts

Parking and commercial podium Towers 1 and 4 for residential use Tower 2 for office space and tower 3 for the hotel

Project delivery date: summer 2022

Architect: Sid Lee Architecture



Targeted certifications: LEED Gold for building envelope

LEED ND for neighbourhood development

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte's approximately 312,000 professionals, over 12,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter , Instagram , or Facebook.

About MONTONI

For nearly 25 years, Montoni has stood out in the construction and real estate industry for its client-based approach centred on market opportunities. MONTONI offers a complete range of unified and vertically integrated services covering all aspects of development projects, from excavation to interior design. Through its development division, MONTONI specializes in land and real estate acquisition for both construction and leasing. Proud to be named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies since 2001 and a member of the Platinum Club since 2007, MONTONI offers bold solutions in a competitive marketplace. With over 12 million square feet of industrial and commercial projects completed, 10 office buildings and 15 million square feet of projects under development, Montoni is committed to building an avant-garde legacy that combines technology and sustainable practices. The company is a LEED-certified member of the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) with a portfolio that includes nearly 3.5 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings. ww.groupemontoni.com

About Groupe Sélection

Groupe Sélection is a Canadian leader in the creation and management of intergenerational living environments where all generations can come together and thrive. Enjoying exceptional growth since its creation 30 years ago, Groupe Sélection is recognized as a market leader in the retirement home industry. The company continues to innovate with its avant-garde approach to intergenerational living and its unique, vertically integrated structure. These assets are the key pillars driving its geographic expansion and diversification of its real estate products geared to young people, families and retirees. Groupe Sélection has more than 50 housing complexes in operation, construction and development in Canada and the United States and assets in excess of $5 billion. Headquartered in Laval, Québec, the company employs over 5,000 people committed to the well-being of some 15,000 customers and boasts an exceptional 95% satisfaction rate. www.groupeselection.com

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Created in 1991, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ promotes economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As at May 31, 2020, the Fonds immobilier had 58 projects worth $3.7 billion in progress, 80 properties under management, 1.3 million square feet of land for development and $115 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division. www.fondsimmobilierftq.com

SOURCE Deloitte

For further information: Josée Lagacé, For Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, [email protected], Mobile: 514 707-5180; Frédérick Truchon-Gagnon, For Montoni, [email protected], Mobile: 438 350-1001; Mylène Dupéré, For Groupe Sélection, [email protected], Mobile: 514 833-7880; Yasmine Gholam, For Deloitte, [email protected], 514-393-7049

Related Links

https://groupemontoni.com/

