TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Last June marked four years since the release of Deloitte Canada's inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), the first formal plan in corporate Canada to answer the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action (#92). Deloitte's Renewed RAP, titled Expanding Horizons, takes additional steps by introducing 15 elevated commitments to deepen the firm's relationships with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples, organizations and communities, while enhancing the positive impact, both within the organization and with clients.

"As a purpose-led organization, we believe that we have a responsibility to be a leader in advancing reconciliation in the communities where we live and operate to create a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous country. We are proud of our progress against our original commitments and our Renewed RAP embodies that ongoing commitment and more, while recognizing that we still have important work to do for tangible, lasting impact," says Anthony Viel, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte Canada and Chile. "Advancing reconciliation goes beyond what we're trying to achieve as an organization and transcends traditional corporate and social divides. It will only be advanced when all organizations—public, private, and otherwise—look beyond their own walls and collaborate towards a brighter future for all Canadians."

In the last four years, Deloitte has taken meaningful steps in its journey to strengthen trust and rebuild relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Peoples and Nations through the pillars of inclusion, education, employment, and economic empowerment. As part of the firm's ongoing efforts, Deloitte has awarded scholarships to more than 150 First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students pursuing post-secondary education and impacted another 20,000 Indigenous youth through pro bono and volunteer work.

Earlier this year, Deloitte launched an Indigenous-led Nation Building practice, the first of its kind in the professional services industry, dedicated to supporting Indigenous Peoples and communities on their paths to economic empowerment and self-governance. Deloitte also entered a joint venture with Kitsaki Management, with the hopes that others will join, to create R8dius, Canada's first Indigenous majority-owned professional services, technology implementation, and managed services business designed to widen the circle of opportunities for Indigenous Peoples to lead in the professional services space and engage in sustainable partnerships across Canada.

Furthermore, Deloitte increased the number of Indigenous suppliers it works with and invested in more Indigenous businesses in the last year. The firm also published a series of perspectives that have elevated the voices of Indigenous youth and sparked broader conversations about the steps to take as a society to advance the shared reconciliation journey.

"At Deloitte, we recognize the importance of deepening how we incorporate and embrace First Nations, Inuit, and Métis perspectives to ensure true inclusion and empowerment of Indigenous Peoples, businesses, and communities," says Alexandra Biron, Senior Manager, Deloitte Indigenous, and National Reconciliation Action Plan Leader. "In the past four years, our work has evolved significantly. We have actively listened to and learned from Indigenous Peoples. Now is the time to leverage these learnings and build on the progress made by continuing to inspire and encourage other organizations to join the journey."

Deloitte's 15 new commitments include elevating the firm's role in Indigenous thought leadership with leaders, clients, industries, and organizations including Indigenous Youth Roots (IYR) and convening national dialogues that enable an inclusive space to further reconciliation, Indigenous worldviews, and priority issues for Nations. Through the employment pillar, Deloitte is committed to implement the firm's Indigenous Talent Strategy focused on creating more culturally safe job opportunities across service lines and levels, including alternative pathways to employment and an Indigenous employee retention program. In addition to elevating the impact with community partners focused on improving educational outcomes for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis youth across Canada, the firm aims to continue corporate membership with Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) and maintain certification in Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) to remain competitive to clients.

Learn more about Deloitte's Renewed Reconciliation Action Plan and how it aims to elevate the goals for the organization to make an impact that matters for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis colleagues, clients, and communities across Canada.

