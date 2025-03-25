A new Deloitte Canada report outlines a roadmap for leaders to advance scaling and sustaining AI to deliver economic and societal benefits

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - As we reach an inflection point where AI moves from experimentation to large-scale implementation, a new report from Deloitte Canada's Future of Canada Centre outlines how the country must seize this moment by embracing a bold, homegrown AI framework for action. In a time of great global uncertainty, where Canada seeks to strengthen its economic independence, this proposed "Made in Canada" framework prioritizes ambition, trust, equity, and sustainability to ensure the country remains a global leader in artificial intelligence.

"Canada has led the way in AI with world-class talent, groundbreaking research, early public investment and strategy," says Jas Jaaj, Global AI Ecosystems & Alliances leader and Managing Partner of AI for Deloitte Canada. "But as the technology moves from experimentation to implementation, we now face a choice: create a homegrown AI action plan today or inherit someone else's tomorrow."

The Deloitte report, Building Canada's Brightest AI Future, highlights Canada's strong AI foundations, but warns that the country is already falling behind in AI adoption. For example, according to Deloitte Canada research, only 26% of Canadian organizations have implemented AI, compared to 34% globally. Meanwhile, Canada's position in the Global AI Index has slipped from fourth in 2021 to eighth in 2024. Without decisive action, Canada risks missing out on the estimated 5-8% boost in GDP over the next decade that AI adoption could deliver.

The report also underscores the urgency of this opportunity. To unlock AI's full potential, Canadian businesses and policymakers must address long-standing challenges holistically, rather than in isolation. Sluggish business investment in technology, an excessively risk-averse mindset, barriers to commercialization of intellectual property (IP), and a significant trust gap on the part of Canadians have slowed AI adoption.

"Today's conversation around AI must shift from why it matters to how we take action to implement and sustain it for lasting impact," says Jaaj. "Our framework equips strategic leaders and policymakers with a clear path to move beyond experimentation to scale AI boldly and responsibly. And our message is clear – the time to act is now if we want to be in the driver's seat of creating an AI future that is uniquely built for the long-term prosperity of our country."

The report outlines a strategic roadmap with three interconnected imperatives:

Define ambition with a relentless focus on value creation; Build trust by cultivating responsible AI, supporting AI literacy, and fostering human–AI synergy; Commit to AI for good by prioritizing equitable, sustainable AI.

By actioning these imperatives, leaders can accelerate AI adoption, close the gap between opportunity and result, and position Canada as a global AI powerhouse.

The report emphasizes the critical role of strategic leadership and policy excellence in transitioning Canadian organizations from AI exploration to scalable, sustainable AI value, and it offers several actionable recommendations to business leaders and policymakers to help them navigate this transition smoothly.

Canada must embrace AI with confidence to ensure it remains a leader in the AI-driven global economy. By developing a distinctly Canadian AI framework for action—a true "Made in Canada" product—the country can shape AI's future to benefit all Canadians.

To learn more about the actions leaders can take today to move forward on the journey from exploration to scaling and sustaining AI, read the full report.

