New AI features empower auditors to navigate an increasingly complex, tech-enabled business landscape amid evolving client needs

TORONTO, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ -Deloitte Canada has announced a series of new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within Omnia, Deloitte's global cloud-based Audit & Assurance platform, designed to evolve the audit and assurance experience, advancing Deloitte's effort to drive innovation with enhanced technology. As the external landscape and client businesses transform, these capabilities represent an evolution of the audit process, addressing increasing complexity with agile, integrated solutions.

"AI is reshaping the future of the audit profession, driving meaningful advancements that strengthen innovation and trust," said Susan Bennett, Managing Partner, Audit & Assurance, Deloitte Canada. "With these new AI capabilities within Omnia, our people are equipped with cutting-edge tools to meet the complex and rapidly changing needs of Canadian clients and communities, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional quality and value in a dynamic landscape."

Advancing audit processes with GenAI

Building upon Deloitte's award-winning Omnia platform, this suite of new capabilities reimagines key processes using Generative AI (GenAI):

Enhanced documentation review: GenAI capabilities can perform initial reviews of audit documentation and suggest enhancements for clarity and consistency.

"Leveraging technology that complements and amplifies the professional judgment of our auditors is essential to shaping the future of the profession," said Gianmarco Lombardi, Audit & Assurance and Digital Change Leader, Deloitte Canada. "Through more than a decade of strategic investment in our Omnia platform, we are enabling our people to lead the audit industry with confidence and deliver exceptional results on every engagement."

The next frontier: Empowering auditors with AI agents

As the next step in the evolution of Omnia technology, Deloitte is integrating intelligent agent capabilities into the Omnia ecosystem. AI agents function as digital specialists capable of performing specific tasks, remembering relevant information, and coordinating with other agents as an interconnected system.

These AI capabilities were all developed in alignment with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework, which embeds governance, controls, and compliance throughout the AI lifecycle, driving Deloitte's quality imperative and improving user confidence and trust.

Technology innovation and ongoing AI commitment

Since its launch in 2015, Omnia has evolved to embrace new technology, with the goal of delivering a high quality, tailored audit experience adapted to meet the challenges of our clients. Last year, Deloitte was recognized with the inaugural 'AI Innovation Initiative of the Year' award at the International Accounting Forum and Awards for its enhanced Omnia GenAI capabilities.

Deloitte remains committed to infusing GenAI across the organization to empower its professionals and augment their skills. Deloitte has rolled out purpose-specific large language models and chatbots that can be leveraged by Deloitte's nearly 85,000 audit and assurance practitioners globally. Deloitte's audit professionals also leverage the organization's employee-wide GenAI chatbot, running over three million AI prompts in the first year of use.

Deloitte also continues to broaden its external AI technology offerings, most recently launching the Global Agentic Network. This network offers a suite of ready-to-deploy AI agents that enable Deloitte practitioners to advise clients on deployment at scale.

For more information about Omnia, please visit our webpage.

