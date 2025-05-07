494 privately-owned and managed Canadian companies lead the way in business excellence

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Deloitte Canada is honoured to announce the 2025 winners of 'Canada's Best Managed Companies'. Now in its 32nd year, it is the country's leading business awards program, recognizing privately owned and managed Canadian companies. This year's 494 recipients demonstrated outstanding achievements in strategic business transformation and operational resilience, positively impacting their workforce and communities, and driving economic growth.

"Over the 32-year history of these awards, Canadian companies have shown resilience and adaptability through economic highs and lows, and this year is no different" said Lorrie King, national co-leader of Canada's Best Managed Companies program and partner with Deloitte Private. "We are honored to recognize this year's Best Managed companies across Canada, who excel in all aspects of their business. These companies all help drive Canada's productivity and innovation, which bolsters our economy, so it's important to recognize their accomplishments and showcase them as examples and inspiration to the broader business community."

These Best Managed Companies employ more than 556,000 people across the nation and achieved total sales of over $221,000,000,000 in the previous year, operating across a diverse range of industries, including consumer, energy, resources and industrials, financial services, technology, media, and telecommunications, life sciences and health care, and education, among others. Notably, 274 of the 494 companies are family-owned, underscoring the entrepreneurial spirit in Canada.

The 2025 recipients, from Ontario, Québec, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador, represent regional business excellence across Canada. Among these, 22 are new members, 81 have achieved Gold Standard status (maintaining their status for four-six consecutive years), including 24 new to this designation this year, and 329 are Platinum Club members (having maintained their status for seven consecutive years or more), with 27 new members joining the Platinum rankings this year.

"The spirit within our Canadian business sector is energizing, and the companies in the Best Managed program are well-positioned to adapt to today's evolving economic environment," said Derrick Dempster, national co-leader of Canada's Best Managed Companies program and partner at Deloitte Private. "These companies show national pride by supporting our people and communities and using resources right here at home. Diversification beyond our borders is also important to them, as they explore opportunities to grow investment and elevate Canada's presence in the international marketplace."

To secure a coveted Canada's Best Managed Companies designation, companies apply annually and undergo a meticulous assessment led by a multidisciplinary judging panel that evaluates leadership in strategy, capability and innovation, workforce and talent, governance, and financial performance. This year, judges analyzed investment, M&A growth, ESG and DEI strategies, talent retention and recruitment, purpose in local and Indigenous communities, digitization, cyber resilience, data-driven decision-making, and supply chain diversification and nearshoring back to Canada.

"We are honored to support Canada's Best Managed Companies and the exceptional leaders who drive innovation and growth in their industries and local communities," said Blair Cowan, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking at CIBC. "Together, we are fostering a vibrant business environment that encourages excellence and inspires future generations of entrepreneurs."

First established in Canada, Best Managed is a flagship program presented by Deloitte Private, a division of Deloitte exclusively focused on serving private clients of all sizes. Since its inception, the program has expanded beyond Canadian borders and is now present in more than 40 countries, with over 1,643 Best Managed Companies around the globe. Winners have access to professional development and networking opportunities, as well as an exclusive network to help foster relationships with global industry leaders and other best-managed companies.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Norton Rose Fulbright, Export Development Canada, TMX Group, and The Globe and Mail. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

