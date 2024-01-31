New practice to lead transformational change alongside Indigenous Peoples and Nations, governments, and corporations on the path to nation-building and economic empowerment

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Deloitte Canada is launching Nation Building, a new capability to create an equitable, prosperous, and thriving economy nationwide. The Nation Building group at Deloitte will serve Indigenous Peoples and Nations on their journey to economic empowerment and self-governance, and act as integrators, facilitators, and advisors to governments and corporations, which play a critical role in advancing nation-building.

Deloitte Canada launches Nation Building Advisory practice – A first in professional services (CNW Group/Deloitte Canada)

Deloitte's new Indigenous-led approach will support First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities in developing innovative solutions focusing on governance, economic development, natural resources, and community infrastructure. It will ensure Indigenous Peoples and Nations have a leading role in the economy, propelling Indigenous businesses forward, while advancing reconciliation efforts.

"At Deloitte, through our Reconciliation Action Plan, we are committed to enhancing reconciliation through inclusivity and by empowering Indigenous Peoples and Nations to create economic diversity and achieve equity," says Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada. "We encourage all Canadian corporations to get involved and seize the opportunity to embark on this impactful journey together to catalyse change nationwide and transform our country for generations to come, more specifically by taking targeted action to address labour market barriers for underrepresented and underemployed groups."

Deloitte's research shows that by 2030 Indigenous workers will make up 7 percent of the labour force, however they remain systematically underrepresented. Additionally, increased labour participation from underrepresented talent, such as Indigenous Peoples, would increase average real GDP growth by 0.8 percent annually. Indigenous Peoples continue to face systemic barriers on the road to economic independence and in various critical areas such as developing adequate infrastructure, access to healthcare, achieving climate targets, and employment. Despite those challenges, Indigenous Peoples and businesses continue to lead, innovate, and implement Indigenous-led solutions.

Nation Building brings together leaders and change makers across organizations and the public sector to support Indigenous Peoples' self-governance and economic empowerment objectives. Practice offerings include strategies, solutions, and tailored advisory services to help address key areas of impact, including: Jurisdiction – Governance and Operations; Economic Empowerment – Economic Development & Natural Resources; and Basic Needs – Community Infrastructure. Services include:

Nations —Governance Assessment and Establishment, Administration Advisory, Grassroots Solutions to Healthcare, Commercial Development and Strategy, and Infrastructure Advisory.

—Governance Assessment and Establishment, Administration Advisory, Grassroots Solutions to Healthcare, Commercial Development and Strategy, and Infrastructure Advisory. Governments —Program Design, Implementation and Transfer Advisory, Funding Strategies, and Contracting, Procurement, and Indigenous Engagement Strategy.

—Program Design, Implementation and Transfer Advisory, Funding Strategies, and Contracting, Procurement, and Indigenous Engagement Strategy. Corporations—Indigenous Partnership and Engagement Strategy and Reconciliation Advancement.

"We must be deliberate in our actions to restore trust and repair relationships with Indigenous Peoples and Nations as it is through these relationships that we will be able to support transformational change—both socially and economically," says Jolain Foster, Managing Partner, Nation Building at Deloitte Canada. "Across the country, prominent Indigenous organizations are seeking investment in infrastructure and require critical support for continued economic growth and development. Only by coming together, we can shift perspective, modernize governance structures, create access to critical funding and grow Nation wealth. This is an unprecedented opportunity to build on our collective reconciliation efforts and move closer toward intergenerational healing and empowerment for all communities."

Over the past 30 years, Deloitte has served over 250 Nations and worked with more than 270 Indigenous communities, businesses, and organizations across Canada. The firm has taken concrete steps to strengthen trust and rebuild relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Peoples through various initiatives such as the Reconciliation Action Plan, another first in Corporate Canada. The firm's continued commitment rests on three pillars that are foundational to Nation Building:

Serving Indigenous Peoples and Nations directly —Offering services to help navigate challenges and harness opportunities related to jurisdiction (governance and operations), economic empowerment (economic development and natural resources), and basic needs (community infrastructure and health).

—Offering services to help navigate challenges and harness opportunities related to jurisdiction (governance and operations), economic empowerment (economic development and natural resources), and basic needs (community infrastructure and health). Serving Indigenous Peoples and Nations through others —Supporting governments and corporate Canada on their Indigenous priorities and working with them to build relationships and transform the public and private sectors.

—Supporting governments and corporate on their Indigenous priorities and working with them to build relationships and transform the public and private sectors. Serving with Indigenous Peoples and Nations—Partnering with Indigenous Peoples and Nations in new ways by creating new Indigenous-led opportunities to support capacity building.

To build on the progress made, Deloitte will leverage existing services and capabilities across the firm to launch Nation Building. Visit deloitte.ca/nation-building for more information.

