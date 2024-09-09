Deloitte is helping its people, clients, and communities make an impact that matters

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - In a world increasingly defined by complexity and uncertainty, Deloitte Canada is dedicated to empowering Canadian organizations and communities through the work it delivers on the path to a stronger economy and country in which all can thrive.

"The cost of not investing with our communities is too great, a thriving country is built on thriving communities and when those communities thrive, they help Canadian businesses grow and succeed," says Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada and Chile. "We are always asking ourselves how we can help other organizations sustainably build the capabilities they need to help them leverage technological advancements and unlock human potential that feed the symbiotic relationship of business and community. We need to take bold action to ensure we make the most of the opportunity ahead for the benefit of all Canadians."

Deloitte sees working with purpose as fundamental to its existence and to the mission laid out by William Welch Deloitte for our organization and invites others to explore opportunities to transform and grow, while advancing progress and building a resilient country. Canadian businesses must recognize success means success beyond financial targets, and reflect on organizational purpose to remain competitive and contribute to a unified and thriving society.

"At Deloitte, we are committed to leading with purpose and encouraging organizations across the country to do the same. We want to ensure a growing, prosperous society, and maintain a cohesive social and environmental fabric that we can all rely on," says Sheri Penner, Managing Partner, Purpose and Sustainability, Deloitte Canada. "Our Purpose permeates across every level of the organization, including how we deliver value to our clients. Through our work, we are helping other organizations to make a positive impact in our communities, and our country."

Deloitte works with organizations across public and private sectors, delivering relevant, timely and sustainable outcomes that help evolve business, drive innovation, and increase productivity.

Learn more about Deloitte's Purpose and its role in shaping the value delivered to clients: Impact that matters.

