BURFORD, ON, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - BeautiTone, the number one Canadian-made and owned retail paint brand, has revealed its 2024 Exterior Colour of the Year, "Pacific" (WSC76-9), a perfectly balanced and dramatic hue that draws inspiration from the deep blue sea.

The name "Pacific" evokes the calmness and complexity of the ocean itself, which was named for its peaceful intervals, and invites a daring yet refined approach to exterior aesthetics marking the beginning of a new season of bold colour choices for Canadian neighbourhoods.

"For several years now, Canadians have embraced neutral tones on the exteriors of their homes, but with 'Pacific' we have entered a new, more vibrant era," said Kristen Gear, Lead Design & Colour Specialist, BeautiTone Paint and Home Products. "'Pacific' will be an impactful colour choice for many years to come. It is a calming, yet bold influence that balances the hustle and bustle of our busy lives inside and outside the home."

With "Pacific," homeowners and designers can infuse any exterior with a distinct and personal touch while remaining timeless and refined.

"This harmonious shaded blue not only creates a peaceful atmosphere but also seamlessly complements various architectural styles making it a versatile and elegant choice," said Gear.

The centrepiece of the BeautiTone 2024 Exterior Colour Trends, "Pacific" is one of five key colours in the 2024 colour palette, along with seven supporting neutrals. BeautiTone's 2024 Exterior Colour of the Year and Colour Trends palettes are available exclusively at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, and Home Hardware Building Centre locations across Canada. "Pacific" and other colours are available in BeautiTone's wide range of paint and stain products.

For more information on "Pacific" or the 2024 Colour Trends palettes, visit your local store or learn more at homehardware.ca/en/beautitone-ecoty-2024.

BeautiTone Paint and Home Products Division

Headquartered in Burford, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited's BeautiTone and Home Products Division is one of the most modern paint manufacturing facilities in North America. The BeautiTone and Home Products Division distributes a full range of private label products, including BeautiTone paints, stains, and a wide range of aerosol products. As the #1 Canadian-owned and Canadian-made retail paint brand, BeautiTone is exclusively sold at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, and Home Hardware Building Centre stores across Canada. BeautiTone produces top-quality paint and home products made available in its Designer, Pure, Signature, Wood-Shield, and PRO series since 1980. More information about BeautiTone is available at beautitone.ca.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences through helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

