Deadline extended: Submit your story to RNAO's Media Awards by Feb. 21

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - There is still time to have your outstanding story or series honoured by one of the province's leading voices in nursing and health care.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) has extended the deadline for submissions for its annual Media Awards competition to Monday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. ET.

A committee of journalists and nurses selected by RNAO, the professional association that shapes nursing and health policy, will judge stories published or broadcast in Ontario in 2021.

Previous winners include journalists from Global News, CTV National News, CBC News and The Ottawa Citizen. Their work focused on understaffing in long-term care homes, anti-Black racism and the burnout and fatigue nurses are feeling during the pandemic.

Nominations for the Media Awards must be received via the online submission form no later than 5 p.m. (ET) on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Categories for the competition include:

Community newspaper

Best news coverage

Best in-depth feature or series

Daily newspaper

Best news coverage

Best in-depth feature or series

Radio

Best news coverage

Best in-depth feature or series

Television

Best news coverage

Best in-depth feature or series

Online

Best story

Best in-depth feature or series

RNAO will announce the winners in the spring, and present the awards during RNAO's Annual General Meeting on June 10, 2022. Please note that journalists may only submit one entry per person. For the complete list of criteria and to fill out an entry form, visit RNAO.ca/about/awards/media-awards. Eligible stories must have been published or broadcast during the 2021 calendar year.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

For further information: Victoria Alarcon, Communications Officer/Writer, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 211, 416-408-5610, [email protected]; Marion Zych, Director of Communications, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 209, 416-408-5605, 647-406-5605 (cell), [email protected]