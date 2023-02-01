MONTREAL, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately owned consulting engineering firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Murray, P. Eng. as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Holder of a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Sherbrooke, Mr. Murray has been a partner at CIMA+ since 2008. He is currently the firm's Senior Vice President, Energy and Resources, where he oversees all operations for the Energy and Resources sector, comprised of more than 650 people across Canada. He is also currently serving as director of the CIMA+ offices in the Eastern Township region of Quebec. He will pursue his functions in this role until June 2023.

Committed to the promotion and advancement of the firm, Mr. Murray has been involved in various committees over the years, including the Governance and Ethics Committee, whose mission is to ensure the good practice of the profession at CIMA +. During the pandemic, he headed the committee that guided the development of internal policies and the implementation of the hybrid work environment for the firm's employees.

Mr. Murray has also been deeply involved with the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Canada (ACEC-Canada) for many years, most recently serving as Chair of the ACEC Board of Directors for the 2021-2022 term.

"At CIMA+, we are inspired by engineering and driven by people. Over the past two decades, David Murray has exemplified these values. David has devoted himself to the advancement of CIMA+, while volunteering in industry associations, such as the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Canada. I thank him for his commitment to our firm and our profession, and am pleased to announce David's nomination to the position of COO," said Denis Thivierge, P. Eng., President and CEO of CIMA+.

"I am truly honored to accede to the position of Chief Operating Officer. I look forward to working closely with our President and CEO Denis Thivierge and all the members of the executive committee. I thank the company leadership for the confidence they have placed in me and for the opportunity to pursue CIMA+'s ongoing commitment to grow its expertise and diversify its operations," remarked David Murray.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of consulting engineering services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, energy and resources, project management, communication systems, and the environment. With an ever-growing presence, CIMA+'s team relies on decades of experience acquired across Canada to offer excellence in engineering projects. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in Canada. Today, with more than 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs 2,800+ people, over half of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+ we believe that engineering exists to improve the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world. For more information, please visit cima.ca.

