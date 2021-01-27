Danone Canada Strengthens Its Commitment to a Circular Economy by Signing the Canada Plastics Pact

The Canada Plastics Pact

Canada is the tenth country to participate in the global Plastics Pact network, which is led by the UK's Ellen McArthur Foundation. The Plastics Pact network connects initiatives and organizations from around the world to implement a common vision for a plastics system that keeps plastics in the economy and out of the environment. It builds a unique platform to exchange learnings and best practices across regions to accelerate the transition to a circular economy for plastics.

"As a company committed to protecting and nourishing the health of the planet and people, Danone is committed to making its packaging 100% circular by 2025. Our participation in the CPP is aligned with our desire to partner with other organizations and rally the movement aiming to create a circular economy for plastic packaging." said Pascal Lachance, Senior Manager, Sustainable Development at Danone.

David Hughes, CEO of The Natural Step Canada and spokesperson for the CPP, stated, "Leading companies like Danone Canada are already reducing plastic waste throughout their operations. Now, through the CPP, they will join forces with a much broader spectrum of innovators from across the plastics value chain to drive the kind of systems change that will be required to attain our desired outcomes by 2025."

This initiative also marks new step towards achieving one of the nine Danone 2030 Goals, which are aligned with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, to preserve and renew the planet's resources, as we strive to protecting and nourishing the health of the people and that of the planet.

Danone Canada is a business unit of Danone and operates from head offices in Boucherville, Quebec, and Mississauga, Ontario. Danone Canada is the country's largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, demonstrating that the company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Danone Canada's ambition is to produce healthful dairy, plant-based products and coffee creamers and beverages, create economic and social value, and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Its portfolio of brands includes Activia®, Oikos®, DanActive®, Danone®, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, So Delicious® Dairy Free, StokTM, International DelightTM and more.

