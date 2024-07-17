Danone Canada Shares Statement Regarding Specific Silk Refrigerated Beverage Product Recall

TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - On July 8, 2024, Danone Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a voluntary recall on 15 Silk refrigerated beverage products due to concerns surrounding potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Today, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) provided an update and issued a public health notice regarding the outbreak of Listeria infections.

Frédéric Guichard, President of Danone Canada, provides the following statement:

"The news in this notice is devastating and our most sincere sympathies go out to the families and loved ones during this difficult time. We would like to reassure our consumers that we have conducted the recall and have removed the affected products from retail shelves, in close collaboration with our retail partners. We are working with the utmost seriousness and in close partnership with the authorities to thoroughly investigate and shed light on the circumstances surrounding this event. Food safety, quality, and the health of our consumers are, and will always be, at the core of everything we do. We are committed to providing updates as more information becomes available.''

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to follow the instructions provided by the CFIA and refrain from consuming them. They can contact Danone Canada's customer service at 1-866-233-5410 or visit www.silkcanada.ca/contact-us/ for guidance on safe disposal and more consumer information.

About Silk® Canada

Silk® has been at the forefront of the plant-based movement since 1977. As plant-based pioneers and part of Danone, a B Corp company, Silk® believes in the power of plants to do a world of good, so people can enjoy good, feel good, and do good, creating better plant possibilities for all. We've got the know-how on how good plant-based can be, and that's why we keep creating better food options that everyone can enjoy. Today we offer a broad portfolio of great-tasting plant-based options, including almond, Silk® Nextmilk, oat, soy, cashew, coconut plant-based beverages, dairy-free coffee creamers, dairy-free yogurt, and dairy-free cheese alternatives. Connect with Silk® online at SilkCanada.ca and on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is a business unit of Danone and operates from head offices in Boucherville, Quebec, and Toronto, Ontario. Danone Canada is the country's largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, demonstrating that the company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Danone Canada's ambition is to produce healthful dairy, plant-based products and coffee creamers and beverages, create economic and social value, and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Its portfolio of brands includes Activia®, Oikos®, DanActive®, Danone®, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, So Delicious® Dairy Free, Stok™, International Delight™ and more. For more information about Danone Canada, visit www.danone.ca, Facebook (@danonecanada), X (@DanoneCanada) or LinkedIn.

