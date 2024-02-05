Silk®'s new range of Greek-style, plant-based yogurt introduces Canadians to a new protein option fortified with 12 grams of Canadian pea protein per serving

TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Danone Canada's Silk® continues to forge a plant-based revolution with the launch of its new protein plant-based yogurt featuring Canadian pea protein. With 12g of protein per 175g serving and a signature Greek-style thick texture, the new Silk® plant-based yogurt is available in Key Lime and Vanilla flavours, delivering on exceptional taste, consistency, and nutrition. Silk® also introduces an improved recipe, new flavours and sizes for its current range of coconut plant-based yogurts.

Danone Canada’s Silk® launches innovative plant-based yogurt made with Canadian pea protein (CNW Group/Danone Canada)

"The new Silk® protein plant-based yogurt range provides Canadians a versatile offering that meets ever-changing dietary needs and preferences, while also providing them enhanced locality from the Silk® brand," says Pierre Morin, Vice President of Research & Innovation at Danone Canada. "We know from our research that not only are Canadians looking for products that help them achieve their daily protein intake goals, they're also looking to purchase products sourced and produced in Canada. With this launch, we are proud to announce our use of Canadian pea protein to create a great tasting, high in protein product that supports local sourcing and production".

With the launch of this range, Danone Canada has committed to bringing the majority of its Silk® Yogurt production to its local manufacturing plant in Boucherville, Quebec, helping to meet the evolving needs of Canadian consumers actively searching for products made locally. This new product line will be made entirely with Canadian pea protein.

Silk®'s Regular Category has revamped its entire range for its coconut plant-based yogurts, with flavours available in Plain, Vanilla, Strawberry-Raspberry and Peach. The now more neutral-tasting recipe is also a source of calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12.

Silk® Active Health Category's popular, creamy probiotic plant-based yogurt is now available in a bigger 625g format and two delicious flavours: Blueberry and Cherry. The recipe includes more than 109 CFU Bifidobacterium lactis per portion, a probiotic that contributes to healthy gut flora.

Silk®'s new protein plant-based yogurt and improved line of coconut plant-based yogurts are now available in the refrigerated section at major retailers in Ontario and rolling out across the country.

To learn more about Silk®, visit SilkCanada.ca

About Silk® Canada

Silk® has been at the forefront of the plant-based movement since 1977. As plant-based pioneers and part of Danone, a B Corp company, Silk® believes in the power of plants to do a world of good, so people can enjoy good, feel good, and do good, creating better plant possibilities for all. We've got the know-how on how good plant-based can be, and that's why we keep creating better food options that everyone can enjoy. Today we offer a broad portfolio of great-tasting plant-based options, including almond, Silk® Nextmilk, oat, soy, cashew, coconut plant-based beverages, dairy-free coffee creamers, dairy-free yogurt, and dairy-free cheese alternatives. Connect with Silk® online at SilkCanada.ca and on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is a business unit of Danone and operates from head offices in Toronto, Ontario and Boucherville, Quebec. Danone Canada is the country's largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, demonstrating that the company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Danone Canada's ambition is to bring Canadians healthful dairy, plant-based products and beverages, coffee creamers, and create economic and social value. Its portfolio of brands includes Activia®, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, Oikos®, Danone®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, StokTM, DanActive®, International Delight® and more.

For more information about Danone Canada, visit www.danone.ca , Facebook (@danonecanada), Twitter (@DanoneCanada) or LinkedIn .

