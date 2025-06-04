TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Danone Canada is proud to share that it has been awarded the Platinum-level Parity Certification from Women in Governance (WiG) — the highest level of recognition for gender parity in the workplace. This marks a major milestone in Danone Canada's ongoing journey toward building a more inclusive and equitable organization. After receiving Silver in 2023 and Gold in 2024, this year's jump to Platinum reflects the company's steady progress and deep-rooted commitment to gender equity at every level.

"The Platinum-level Parity Certification from Women in Governance is a powerful recognition of our ongoing commitment to gender equality and inclusion," said Frederic Guichard, President at Danone Canada. "Having strong female leaders around the table is essential to carrying out our mission of bringing health through food to Canadians. Innovation and collaboration thrive when we have diversity of thought, background and experience, which is why it is deeply rooted in our values, what we do and our vision for the future."

The Parity Certification program, created by Women in Governance in 2017, is the first of its kind in North America. It assesses organizations across key areas including leadership, workplace culture, policies, and outcomes. Danone Canada's efforts across all these areas reflect its sustained efforts to promote gender equality across all levels of the organization, including its leadership team. Key initiatives such as internal accountability frameworks, leadership development programs for women, the active support of its employee resource group dedicated to empowering leading and inspiring female talent, and targeted measures to eliminate bias have all played a pivotal role in reaching this milestone.

"Parity cannot be simply declared — it must be built with determination, commitment, and courage. At Danone Canada, gender equality is deeply embedded in the company's culture. Achieving the Platinum level of the Parity Certification marks a major milestone and reflects a strong commitment to making parity a true driver of change," explains Caroline Codsi, Founder & CEO of Women in Governance. "By taking concrete action on representation, access to leadership roles, and equal career paths, Danone Canada reinforces its conviction: parity is a lever for performance and a key condition for sustainable collective progress."

Danone is globally recognized as one of the select companies on the Financial Times-Statista 2025 list of Diversity Leaders and was also named among Forbes' 2024 World's Top Companies for Women.

