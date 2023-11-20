Danone Canada named one of Canada's Top 100 employers for 2024

TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Danone Canada, one of the country's leading food and beverage companies, is thrilled to announce its nomination in the prestigious list of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition further solidifies Danone's commitment to employee well-being, sustainable development, and community impact.

"Our culture at Danone Canada is the driving force behind our success – our talented and purpose-driven team members are deeply dedicated to building a thriving environment where people can learn, grow and contribute to our mission of bringing health through food to as many Canadians as possible," said Melanie Lebel, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources at Danone Canada.

With collaborative and social workspaces, an unwavering emphasis on employee health and wellness through a remarkable benefits program, and a commitment to groundbreaking approaches that extend to the very structure of how the company works, Danone Canada sets itself apart. Embracing a flexible and hybrid model tailored to the diverse needs of each employee, Danone Canada continues to offer ongoing learning opportunities while building some of Canada's most innovative and iconic food and beverage brands.

As the largest consumer-facing B Corp-certified company in the country, Danone Canada also empowers its employees with an opportunity to use their daily work to make a difference and drive change. This is a vital component of its broader commitment, aligning with a global community of businesses that meet the highest standards of social and environmental impact. To name a few, Danone Canada supports sustainable farming practices, improving soil health and reducing carbon footprint, and is actively involved in circular economy initiatives.

Reflecting the company's core values of humanism, openness, proximity and enthusiasm, Danone Canada fosters an environment where employees are encouraged to step out of their job descriptions and give back to local communities, whether that is through partnering with non-profits, supporting local businesses or volunteering programs.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is a business unit of Danone and operates from head offices in Boucherville, Quebec, and Toronto, Ontario. Danone Canada is the country's largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, demonstrating that the company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Danone Canada's ambition is to produce healthful dairy, plant-based products and coffee creamers and beverages, create economic and social value, and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Its portfolio of brands includes Activia®, Oikos®, DanActive®, Danone®, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, So Delicious® Dairy Free, Stok™, International Delight™ and more.For more information about Danone Canada, visit www.danone.ca, Facebook (@danonecanada), Twitter (@DanoneCanada) or LinkedIn.

About Mediacorp Canada Inc. ( Canada's Top Employers)

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches over two million jobseekers annually and features exclusive editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The company also publishes The Career Directory, now in its 30th year—a free online guide for recent college and university graduates looking for employers hiring candidates from their educational background.

