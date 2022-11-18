Recognized four years in a row for its forward-thinking work environment

TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Danone Canada, the country's largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, is proud to be named, once again, as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This prestigious recognition acknowledges Danone's collective effort and underscores its commitment to a purpose-led culture that drives an exceptional employee experience.

"We always stay true to our core values – humanism, openness, proximity, and enthusiasm. Those values guide the way we behave, the way we work, and the way we connect with our communities" said Melanie Lebel, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources at Danone Canada. "Being recognized for four years in a row as one of Canada's top employers means a lot to us. Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and their passion is the backbone of our mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible.''

As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone Canada is committed to upholding the highest standards of business, social, and environmental performance. Here are a few examples of how Danone Canada lives up to its commitment which makes it one of the country's best places to work:

A people-centric company: Danone upholds a culture of fostering collective impact and teamwork through inclusion and diversity. It also values the differences and unique qualities of each individual, and aims to foster an inclusive work environment where everyone is encouraged to learn and grow, a place where entrepreneurship is valued and innovation celebrated. Employee resource groups (ERGs) are an integral part of the working life at Danone. Open to all employees, ERGs are grassroots-driven organizations where employees can collaborate and innovate to help drive awareness, promote professional development, build an appreciation for the power of diverse perspectives, and advance the strategic priorities of our Inclusive Diversity initiatives. Danone empowers employees to make a difference, drive the movement to make the world healthier, and steer us all to a sustainable future.

A sense of community: Danone Canada has been dedicated to helping fight food insecurity since 1996, when it first partnered with Breakfast Club of Canada, an organization that shares its commitment to nourishing lives and helping children reach their full potential. In addition to financial contributions, Danone Canada donates over 2.5 million products yearly to the organization and employees volunteer numerous hours of their time. Through employee participation and community involvement, Danone brings to life its mission. Participative management and empowerment are two important pillars of employee motivation which contribute to job satisfaction, and in return enhance employees' sense of purpose. Employees seize opportunities to step out of the everyday and engage with the community and industry.

Innovative and collaborative workspaces: Beyond structure and process, a flexible hybrid work model and collaborative workspaces enable employees to make connections and build relationships across the country. Danone believes that collaboration among employees will help them reach shared and individual goals. Present in over 130 countries, Danone believes that great offices are a strong source of motivation for employees. Recently, Danone Canada inaugurated its new Toronto downtown headquarters, whereas the Boucherville (Quebec) facilities will be undergoing renovations to accommodate state-of-the-art equipment, and a stimulating and safe work environment.

Recognizing Danone Canada's journey as a purpose-driven company, Canada's Top 100 Employers distinguishes Danone as one of the nation's best places to work. A total of 10,000 companies were invited to participate in this latest edition. Companies were evaluated using eight criteria: work atmosphere and social, health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; community involvement and physical workplace.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is a business unit of Danone and operates from head offices in Boucherville, Quebec, and Toronto, Ontario. Danone Canada is the country's largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, demonstrating that the company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Danone Canada's ambition is to produce healthful dairy, plant-based products and coffee creamers and beverages, create economic and social value, and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Its portfolio of brands includes Activia®, Oikos®, DanActive®, Danone®, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, So Delicious® Dairy Free, StokTM, International DelightTM, evian and more.

For more information about Danone Canada, visit www.danone.ca , Facebook (@danonecanada), Twitter (@DanoneCanada) or LinkedIn .

About Mediacorp Canada Inc. ( Canada's Top Employers)

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches over two million job-seekers annually and features exclusive editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The company also publishes The Career Directory, now in its 30th year – a free online guide for recent college and university graduates looking for employers hiring candidates from their educational background.

