Danone Canada Named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2022

Recognized for a third year in a row for its forward-thinking work environment.

As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone Canada is committed to upholding the highest standards of business, social, and environmental performance.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Danone Canada, the country's largest consumer facing Certified B Corporation®, is proud to be named once again as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This designation recognizes the company's dedication to offering its employees a forward-thinking environment with exceptional employee programs and workplace policies.

"Using our business as a force for good is at the core of what we believe," said Dan Magliocco, President of Danone Canada. "Being recognized for a third year in a row as one of Canada's top employers is an honor and a strong testament to our collaborative, inclusive and people-powered culture. Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and their passion combined with the work environment we are fostering allows us to advance our mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible.''

Here are just a few examples of what makes Danone Canada one of the country's best places to work:

An ambition to be truly inclusive and diverse: Danone Canada's inclusive and diversity initiatives are fuelled by a passionate group of colleagues who lead the very active Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) supporting BIPOC, LGBTQIA2S+ and female leadership opportunities.

An innovative governance model: Danone Canada believes that empowering its employees and constantly seeking employee input help them create a more inclusive and better-performing business. The "One Person, One Voice, One Share" governance model treats each Danone employee as a co-owner, giving them the opportunity to share their views to help shape the company's future.

Creating a safe and supportive work environment: Danone Canada's first priority is the safety & well-being of its employees. With the COVID-19 pandemic, this became even more critical. Creating a safe workplace for both office and facility workers, providing clear and regular communications and, most of all, being supportive to its employees were key factors in Danone's pandemic management.

Recognizing Danone Canada's journey as a purpose-driven company, Canada's Top 100 Employers distinguishes Danone as one of the nation's best places to work. A total of 10,000 companies were invited to participate in this latest edition. Companies were evaluated using eight criteria: work atmosphere and social, health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; community involvement and physical workplace.

To learn more about why Danone Canada was selected as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, click here.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is a business unit of Danone and operates from head offices in Boucherville, Quebec, and Toronto, Ontario. Danone Canada is the country's largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, demonstrating that the company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Danone Canada's ambition is to produce healthful dairy, plant-based products and coffee creamers and beverages, create economic and social value, and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Its portfolio of brands includes Activia®, Oikos®, DanActive®, Danone®, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, So Delicious® Dairy Free, StokTM, International DelightTM and more.

For more information about Danone Canada, visit www.danone.ca

About Mediacorp Canada Inc. (Canada's Top Employers)

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches over two million jobseekers annually and features exclusive editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The company also publishes The Career Directory, now in its 29th year – a free online guide for recent college and university graduates looking for employers hiring candidates from their educational background.

