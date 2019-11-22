Danone Canada Named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers

First-time designation highlights food and beverage company's commitment to using its business as a force for good, with an innovative governance model

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Danone Canada, one of the country's leading multi-category food and beverage companies, is proud to be named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the first time. This prestigious designation recognizes the company's dedication to offering its nearly 500 employees a collaborative, innovative and forward-thinking work environment.

"As a purpose-driven company rooted in our mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible, Danone Canada is committed to offering a dynamic work environment that allows our dedicated and talented teams to thrive," said Dan Magliocco, President of Danone Canada. "We see every day as a chance to do something meaningful and positive to benefit the health of our people and our planet, our communities and our business. Our employees share this commitment, and we are tremendously proud of their contributions."

The Danone Canada team is based in head offices in Boucherville, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario, with sales force teams from coast to coast. As the country's largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation, Danone Canada is committed to upholding the highest standards of business, social, and environmental performance.

A total of 10,000 companies were invited to participate in this latest edition of Canada's Top 100 Employers, organized by Mediacorp Canada Inc. Companies were evaluated using eight criteria: work atmosphere and social, health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development, community involvement and physical workplace.

Highlights of what makes Danone Canada one of the country's best places to work include:

An innovative governance and employee engagement model: Danone Canada believes in empowering its employees to co-build the company's agenda. The "One Person, One Voice, One Share" governance model treats each Danone employee as a co-owner of the company, giving them the opportunity to share their views to help shape its future.

Community outreach: Danone Canada has a deep commitment to nurturing the communities in which its employees live and work. Throughout the year, employees are encouraged to volunteer and offer their time and skills to causes that support the company's mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. Causes supported by Danone Canada include the Breakfast Club of Canada, to which the company donated more than 20 million servings of yogurt since 1996 to support their quest to ensure that as many Canadian children as possible start their day with a healthy morning meal.

Flexible Time Off policy: Danone Canada's Flexible Time Off policy empowers employees to take the vacation they need, based on their personal and professional responsibilities, reflecting the company's trust in its people.

