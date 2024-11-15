Danone Canada Named Among Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2025

TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Danone Canada is proud to announce it has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition highlights Danone's dedication to being an exceptional employer, focused on building a purpose-driven culture as one of Canada's fastest growing CPG companies and largest B Corp certified companies.

"At Danone, we are dedicated to helping our employees achieve personal and professional fulfillment every day," said Melanie Lebel, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources at Danone Canada. "We strive to create a values-based, purpose-driven culture through which people can learn, grow, and contribute to our mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible. We view each day as an opportunity to make a positive impact on our planet, families, communities, and business."

Highlights of Danone's workplace advantages include:

Deeply Embedded Culture: Working for a certified B Corp company offering a rich, inclusive, and eco-responsible culture.

Working for a certified B Corp company offering a rich, inclusive, and eco-responsible culture. Comprehensive Benefits: A benefits package with 100% paid core health plan, flexible wellness credits, competitive retirement savings plan with matching contributions, exceptional parental leave, and access to employee assistance and telemedicine services.

A benefits package with 100% paid core health plan, flexible wellness credits, competitive retirement savings plan with matching contributions, exceptional parental leave, and access to employee assistance and telemedicine services. Flexible Work Environment: Flexible and hybrid work guidelines, unlimited paid time off, summer schedules, no-meeting Friday afternoons, and dynamic, collaborative onsite workspaces.

Flexible and hybrid work guidelines, unlimited paid time off, summer schedules, no-meeting Friday afternoons, and dynamic, collaborative onsite workspaces. Professional Development: Access to various training initiatives, mentoring, leadership development programs, and tuition reimbursement to support career growth.

Access to various training initiatives, mentoring, leadership development programs, and tuition reimbursement to support career growth. Community Impact: Opportunities to give back to local communities through partnerships with non-profits, support for local businesses, and volunteering programs.

With a history spanning over 100 years, including over 30 years in Canada, Danone's unwavering commitment to creating both shareholder and societal value in the communities it serves is the anchor to the company's journey with its people.

On the global front, Danone is featured among Forbes' World's Best Employers ranking in 2024. In previous years, Danone Canada has also been recognized in the list of Montreal Top Employers, Canada's Most Family-Friendly Employers and Canada's Greenest Employers.

Learn more about what makes Danone Canada one of Canada's Top 100 Employers here.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is a business unit of Danone and operates from head offices in Toronto, Ontario and Boucherville, Quebec. Danone Canada is the country's largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, demonstrating that the company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Danone Canada's ambition is to bring Canadians healthful dairy, plant-based products and beverages, coffee creamers, and create economic and social value. Its portfolio of brands includes Activia®, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, Oikos®, Danone®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, StokTM, DanActive®, International Delight® and more.

For more information about Danone Canada, visit www.danone.ca, Facebook (@danonecanada), or LinkedIn.

