TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Danone Canada has been awarded gold-level Parity Certification by Women in Governance for 2023, marking an impressive improvement from the silver-level parity certification held for the past two years.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made as it relates to gender parity, inclusion and the empowerment of women at Danone Canada" says Melanie Lebel, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Danone Canada. "This level-up from silver to gold status reflects and celebrates the structural improvements we have made to support our people and eliminate workplace barriers disproportionately faced by women. I believe that through these actions, we can continue to enable women's success across all levels of the enterprise."

The certification is based on a comprehensive assessment of the organization's results in their commitment to creating gender parity in the workplace as it pertains to their culture, communications, policies, and career development programs.

Globally, Danone is also recognized as one of the select companies to be listed among Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI) This index brings together companies committed to disclosing their efforts to support gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. In addition, Danone was listed among the 2023 Forbes World's Top Companies for Women.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is a business unit of Danone and operates from head offices in Boucherville, Quebec, and Toronto, Ontario. Danone Canada is the country's largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, demonstrating that the company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Danone Canada's ambition is to produce healthful dairy, plant-based products and coffee creamers and beverages, create economic and social value, and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Its portfolio of brands includes Activia®, Oikos®, DanActive®, Danone®, Two Good®, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, So Delicious® Dairy Free, StokTM, International DelightTM and more. For more information about Danone Canada, visit www.danone.ca , Facebook (@danonecanada), Twitter (@DanoneCanada) or LinkedIn .

About Women in Governance

Women in Governance (WiG) is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 to support women in their career advancement and access to decision-making bodies, as well as progressive organizations striving to close the gender gap in the workplace. The organization pursues its mission with its Parity Certification™, inspiring events, as well as robust governance training and mentoring programs. More information is available at www.womeningovernance.org

SOURCE Danone Canada

