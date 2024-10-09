MILTON, ON, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The CWB Foundation is proud to announce the release of the Women of Steel™: Forging Forward Impact Report, which is now available for download. This comprehensive report documents the significant strides we've made in empowering women across Canada with employable skills, particularly in industries where they are historically underrepresented, such as welding and materials joining skilled trades.

There continues to be a high demand for welding professionals. According to the 2023 National Labour Market Information Report from the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum, welding continues to be at risk, with only 4,088 Red Seal completions projected between 2023-2027, but 12,485 required to meet industry demand. Despite seeing an 8 per cent rise in female Red Seal completion rates between 2017 and 2022, according to Statistics Canada, there remains the opportunity to tap into a severely underrepresented group in the industry. Women currently comprise just 4.5 per cent of the skilled trades workforce, despite their immense potential to drive economic growth and innovation.

To address this, the CWB Foundation launched the Women of Steel: Forging Forward project in 2022 as part of the broader Women of Steel initiative, which delivered pre-employment welding training to women and fostered workplace inclusivity across Canada. The program exceeded expectations and focused on breaking down barriers for women from diverse backgrounds, including racialized women, Indigenous women, women with disabilities, and women from the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

Participants received hands-on pre-employment welding training, soft skills development, and comprehensive wrap-around support. The program also piloted a workplace inclusivity model to foster a more welcoming environment for women in trades, working closely with employers to improve access to employment and long-term retention.

The CWB Foundation's Women of Steel: Forging Forward initiative saw:

212 participants enrolled in 18 cohorts across Canada , surpassing the initial target of 180 participants

administered, resulting in issued, enhancing participants' employability 77% of participants become employed or continue education in a welding-related field post-program

The Women of Steel: Forging Forward Impact Report highlights the effect these programs have in addressing workforce shortages and fostering diversity in the skilled trades.

Download the Women of Steel: Forging Forward Impact Report to learn more and explore our findings.

About the CWB Welding Foundation

The CWB Foundation is a national charitable organization dedicated to advancing skilled trades careers, including welding and materials joining. Committed to preparing the future workforce and fostering inclusivity, we collaborate with partners to support the demand for skilled professionals, contributing to North America's economic prosperity.

Our mission is to forge partnerships between industry, education, and government, empowering individuals to pursue careers in the skilled trades. Through innovative programs, we reduce barriers and promote awareness and access to career exploration, regardless of identity factors or social and financial status. Learn more about our initiatives at www.cwbweldingfoundation.org.

