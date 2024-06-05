The award offers a comprehensive PPE kit stocked with essential items, such as a 3M™ Speedglas™ Welding Helmet, Lincoln Electric Welding Jacket, gloves and more, ensuring recipients are safely prepared for the demands of the welding and materials joining industry.

Applications for the award are open to welding and joining students in Canada entering a post-secondary program, apprenticeship or have secured employment within the industry. Please note that only a limited number of kits are available annually, and nominees will be reviewed on a needs-first basis throughout the year.

The CWB WeldSAFE Career Kickstart Award is the newest addition to the CWB Foundation's growing list of grants and initiatives helping welding and joining students in Canada achieve their goals. This program is offered alongside the highly sought-after CWB WeldSAFE PPE Grant, which supplies fully stocked PPE kits and free safety reviews to intermediate, junior and secondary schools across Canada in partnership with 3M™ Canada, Lincoln Electric and Weldready. The CWB WeldSAFE Career Kickstart Award is being launched in year three of an initial five-year commitment to the CWB WeldSAFE initiative. This wouldn't be possible without the support from our industry partners the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers (IBB), AltaGas, Labourers' International Union of North America (LIUNA), and the Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust (I.M.P.A.C.T.).

In addition to this new award, the CWB Foundation offers several other awards and bursaries for students attending secondary and post-secondary welding- and joining-based programs across Canada. These awards break barriers and bridge financial gaps to ensure success for students interested in pursuing welding and materials joining careers. Our numerous awards and bursaries promote and encourage academic excellence and help students realize their full potential. These awards are presented to qualifying students annually and range in monetary value.

To learn more about the CWB Foundation's CWB WeldSAFE grants, student awards and bursaries, and the Forged by Youth project, visit https://www.cwbweldingfoundation.org/programs/

About the CWB Foundation

The CWB Foundation is a national charitable organization dedicated to advancing skilled trades careers, including welding and materials joining. Committed to preparing the future workforce and fostering inclusivity, we collaborate with partners to support the demand for skilled professionals, contributing to North America's economic prosperity.

Our mission is to forge partnerships between industry, education, and government, empowering individuals to pursue careers in the skilled trades. Through innovative programs, we reduce barriers and promote awareness and access to career exploration, regardless of identity factors or social and financial status. Learn more about our initiatives at www.cwbweldingfoundation.org.

