Customizable industrial electric vehicles manufactured in Sherbrooke

Motrec International, a manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles fabricated with steel, offers a wide range of vehicle models designed for the horizontal transportation of material, equipment and people. Recognized internationally, it offers five product lines available in several distinct, ecological and robust models. Emerging from the clean technology sector, the business personalizes its vehicles based on customer needs by leveraging innovation to stand out in the industry.

Innovation to serve businesses

Many businesses face safety challenges or problems resulting in efficiency losses. In addition to manufacturing its vehicle models, Motrec International's engineering team is always working on new technologies and innovations in order to propose solutions that meet specific business needs. By customizing its vehicles, for example to resolve an ergonomic issue, the SME has positioned itself with the mission of maximizing its customer's productivity and safety.

To accelerate growth and increase production capacity, Motrec International has received $600,000 in financial support from CED. Thanks to this assistance, the company has been able to move and refurbish its facilities and acquire more modern high-performance equipment.

The SME was also able to count on CED's support for a second project to diversify its product range and remain competitive. This financial support of $544,342 has enabled the company to develop a functional prototype of an electric industrial tractor with automatic guidance (AGV) and to implement and integrate digital technologies.

This financial support was announced today by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages. With this Government of Canada financial support, the business has been able to create 22 new jobs.

"Thanks to our federal government—which recognizes the importance of supporting innovative businesses that create and maintain long-term jobs by enhancing process efficiency and productivity—Motrec International is now well-positioned to expand its activities into international markets in the U.S., Europe and other countries, and to maintain the momentum generated by these types of creative initiatives."

Blair McIntosh, President, Motrec International

"Canadian businesses innovating to create value and seeking to conquer new markets can count on our support. Motrec International has shown a know-how and willingness to ensure growth, in addition to creating well-paying jobs."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"By supporting Motrec International, we are giving this business in the steel and aluminum sector the tools it needs to develop innovative technologies and processes, to the benefit of workers in the Eastern Townships region. It can thus leverage innovation, a veritable economic driver and pillar of growth, to boost the local economy and create good jobs here in Sherbrooke."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional economic development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional economic development agencies (RDAs), including CED. The $600,000 financial support was granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

financial support was granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). The $544,342 in financial support was granted through the Steel and Aluminum Initiative under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, announced in March 2019 .

in financial support was granted through the Steel and Aluminum Initiative under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, announced in . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

