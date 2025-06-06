TORONTO, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is supporting the Estonian Arts Centre to construct a green roof through a combined investment of more than $1.6 million.

Enriching the experience of visitors to the KESKUS International Estonian Centre, the green roof will cap the Estonian Arts Centre's vision to create an architecturally significant, cultural landmark. Reducing stormwater run-off, passively cooling the building and providing additional green space, the more than 8,000-square-foot rooftop garden and terrace will be a unique, beautiful and functional feature of the facility. The investment will support its construction, including installing irrigation, stormwater management systems, walkways, and lighting.

KESKUS will be a hub for people of all generations to connect, celebrate, and share Estonian culture and achievements. As a symbol of its interconnected relationship to the residents of Toronto, the green roof will be planted with trees and plantings that are native to both southern Ontario and Estonia.

"As MP for University—Rosedale, I am proud that Toronto is home to people from all over the world, whose cultures, experiences and ideas make our city one of the greatest places to live in the world. KESKUS will be a place to celebrate the past contributions and achievements of Estonians around the world, while contributing to a more sustainable and inclusive future for everyone. I am grateful to the Estonian-Canadian community for choosing to make Canada their home and for the cultural wealth they bring to our country. As a Ukrainian-Canadian I am also grateful to Estonian-Canadians for their resolute support for Ukraine as it fights Vladimir Putin's criminal invasion and stands up for democracy and the rules-based international order."

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade and Member of Parliament for University—Rosedale, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The scale and ambition of this green roof make it a standout feature of KESKUS, and thanks to the support of the Natural Infrastructure Fund, we're proud that we will deliver a space that will benefit the building, the community, and the environment for generations to come. This investment isn't just about construction—it's about legacy."

Liisa Kaarid, Board Chair, Estonian Arts Centre

The federal government is investing $1 million in the construction of the green roof through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF) and the Estonian Arts Centre is contributing $686,300 .

in the construction of the green roof through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF) and the Estonian Arts Centre is contributing . In 2023, the federal government also announced its contribution of $750,000 through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) for below-grade construction of KESKUS.

through the Federal Economic Development Agency for (FedDev Ontario) for below-grade construction of KESKUS. Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has committed €1,371,808 (about CAD$2.15 million ) to support the completion of the multifunctional large hall at KESKUS.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has committed €1,371,808 (about ) to support the completion of the multifunctional large hall at KESKUS. The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall Natural Infrastructure Fund envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

