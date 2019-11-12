CST Spark Inc. offers the next generation of Registered Education Savings Plans to Canadians

CST's Bright Plan is the smart, simple and flexible solution to help make your child's dreams become a reality.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - CST Spark Inc., a digital-first education savings company, is pleased to announce Bright Plan, a flexible Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP), now available to all Canadians. CST Spark, a subsidiary of the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation (CST), is the newest member of the CST family empowering Canadians to achieve their education savings goals through easy-to-use technology on their digital devices, at any time.

"The belief that all Canadians deserve access to higher education sparked a movement for CST. As the creators of Registered Education Savings Plans almost 60 years ago, CST Spark allows us to continue our journey to help more Canadians access the power of education," said Sherry MacDonald, President and CEO of the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation. "Through innovation and technology, our strategy is to continue to deliver education-oriented solutions so Canadian families can ensure their children are set-up for success."

Bright Plan is the first of its kind and based on an investment strategy built for RESPs. Designed with simplicity and flexibility, the plan invests in a mix of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are professionally managed by experienced investment leaders. With a management fee of only 1.5 per cent, Bright Plan focuses on reducing risk and maintaining gains to maximize growth potential according to your child's age. You can control how much and how often to invest, with as little as $10 a month.

"Investing in your child's future just takes a few minutes. You can now skip the bank and access your Bright Plan safely, from your laptop, tablet or phone. Our Direct Dealing Representatives are available to answer your questions along the way," said Bernadette MacPherson, Vice President, Digital Sales at CST Spark Inc. "CST Spark allows us to reach more Canadians while we invest with one goal in mind: that you can pay for post-secondary education."

With a legacy of innovation and inspired thinking, CST is continuing to evolve to meet the needs of on-the-go families with busy lifestyles. As more Canadians turn to digital investing, CST Spark provides families with peace of mind as they invest in their child's bright future. CST's Bright Plan is sold by prospectus only.

About CST Spark Inc.

Launched in 2018, CST Spark Inc. is a digital-first education savings company dedicated to helping Canadians plan to make post-secondary education possible. A subsidiary of the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation, CST Spark makes it easy to start saving for their child's bright future. CST Spark was launched to further expand the vision and deliver upon the CST mission. CST Spark is the distributor and Investment Fund Manager of Bright Plan.

About the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to helping Canadian families save for their children's post-secondary education. In addition to its focus on education savings, the Foundation rewards hard working and community minded Canadian students through scholarships, bursaries and awards programs - with more than $2 million awarded since CST began. Through innovation, advocacy and by sponsoring the Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans that families use to save for their children's post-secondary education, CST continues to deliver upon its mission. CST has helped nearly 800,000 beneficiaries achieve their post-secondary dreams and manages over $5 billion in assets.

The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation and its subsidiaries, C.S.T. Spark Inc. and C.S.T. Consultants Inc. operate under the master brand name CST.

