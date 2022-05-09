CST Foundation Now Accepting Grant Applications for its CST Inspired Minds Learning Project

Post-secondary aspirations and planning start early in a child's life; however, access to learning opportunities that help prepare students to succeed in school is often out of reach for lower-income Canadians. To support equitable access to educational experiences, the CST Inspired Minds Learning Project funds community organizations that are working hard to deliver learning opportunities for these students.

"Each year, we are encouraged by the enthusiasm and commitment that organizations across Canada showcase by offering programs that help today's youth succeed," said Peter Lewis, Vice President, CST Foundation. "As we strive to make education accessible for all Canadians, the CST Foundation is proud to support learning opportunities for those who need it most."

The CST Inspired Minds Learning Project supports academic upskilling and engagement activities for lower-income Canadian students' kindergarten to grade 12. Academic upskilling and engagement programs are those that support children to obtain the necessary grades, skills, and self-confidence to succeed in school, ensuring that students are academically prepared and equipped to pursue post-secondary education.

Organizations can apply here for a grant up to $5,000. Applications will be evaluated based on need, intended outcome and viability.

Since 2014, the CST Inspired Minds Learning Project has awarded nearly $1 million to fund learning activities for children and youth in communities across Canada. CST continues to be inspired by the commitment these organizations have shown to their children and their communities.

About CST Foundation

The CST Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to helping Canadian families access post-secondary education. For over 60 years, CST has been delivering on its mission through its advocacy and philanthropy initiatives as well as two wholly owned subsidiaries, CST Savings Inc. and CST Spark Inc. CST has helped over 800,000 students achieve their post-secondary dreams. For further information on CST's mission, visit cstfoundation.ca.

