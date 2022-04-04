"Our vision is a Canada where all learners receive the support that they need to realize their full potential," said Peter Lewis, Vice President, CST Foundation. "Through our 2022 Awards and Bursaries program, CST continues to demonstrate its commitment to making post-secondary education accessible for youth, particularly those who have to overcome a variety of challenges to make it happen."

This year, 25 Canadian students will receive a CST Foundation Bursary worth $6,000 each. In addition, 10 CST beneficiaries looking to continue their post-secondary studies can apply for a CSTF Founders' award worth $10,000 each. The funds can be used to cover tuition and other school-related expenses such as books and supplies. Emphasis will be placed on students who are the first in their families to pursue higher education.

CSTF Bursaries

The CST Foundation Bursaries are awarded to students who require financial assistance to access post-secondary education for the first time. From university degrees to apprenticeships, all Canadian post-secondary education programs are eligible for bursaries. This year, CSTF partnered with myBlueprint to help raise awareness of this opportunity with students. For more information, visit: education.myblueprint.ca/cstf/

CSTF Founders' Awards

The CST Foundation Founders' Awards support students who have benefited from a Canadian Scholarship Trust RESP and are continuing to pursue higher learning.

For more details about CSTF's award program, visit: www.cstfoundation.ca/student-awards

About CST Foundation

The CST Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to helping Canadian families access post-secondary education. For over 60 years, CST has been delivering on its mission through its advocacy and philanthropy initiatives as well as two wholly owned subsidiaries, CST Savings Inc. and CST Spark Inc. CST has helped over 800,000 students achieve their post-secondary dreams. For further information on CST's mission, visit cstfoundation.ca.

