CST Consultants Inc. announces 2019 investment returns for customers of its Registered Education Savings Plans

"2019 was an exceptional year for our Plans investment performance," said Brad Norris, Vice President, Investments at CST Consultants Inc. "Strong returns from both fixed income and equity markets, in combination with a number of strategic asset allocation enhancements made later in the year, contributed towards a strong rate of return. During the year, we further diversified through adding international equity, real estate and infrastructure exchange traded funds to the asset mix. We look forward to the future as we continue to help Canadian families save for post-secondary education".

The CST Advantage Plan asset allocation has helped contribute to the 2019 fiscal results, provided principal protection and increased the CST Advantage Plan's long-term performance. Additional performance information can be found within the CST Advantage Plan Management Report on Fund Performance.

For more information about the CST Advantage Plan, please visit www.cst.org.

About C.S.T. Consultants Inc.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation, CST Consultants Inc. manages and distributes Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans including CST Advantage Plan, Family and Individual Savings Plans and has been proudly helping families save for their child's education since 1988.

For more information, visit cst.org.

About the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to helping Canadian families save for their children's post-secondary education. In addition to its focus on education savings, the Foundation rewards hard working and community minded Canadian students through scholarships, bursaries and awards programs - with more than $2 million awarded since CST began. Through innovation, advocacy and by sponsoring the Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans that families use to save for their children's post-secondary education, CST continues to deliver upon its mission. CST has helped nearly 800,000 beneficiaries achieve their post-secondary dreams and manages over $5.2 billion in assets.

The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation and its subsidiaries operate under the master brand name CST.

For more information, visit foundation.cst.org.

