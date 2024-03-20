TORONTO, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation, Canada's leading provider of education savings solutions, announces the appointment of Peter Lewis as Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2024.

Peter Lewis, President and CEO, CST (CNW Group/Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation)

Peter brings a deep and passionate commitment to CST's mission of enabling access to post-secondary education for all Canadians. An accomplished and visionary leader, he brings a wealth of experience to the CEO role based on his proven track record of driving growth and innovation over the past 33 years of service at CST in various roles, most recently as Chief Operating Officer. Under his leadership CST has expanded its reach to ensure that all Canadian families have had the opportunity to pursue post secondary education.

About CST

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is dedicated to helping Canadian families access post-secondary education. Through philanthropy, discovery, advocacy and by sponsoring the Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans to help families save for post-secondary education, CST continues to deliver on its mission. The Foundation rewards hard working and community minded Canadian students through scholarships, bursaries and awards programs. CST has helped over 800,000 students achieve their post-secondary dreams. For more information see www.cst.org.

SOURCE Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

For further information: Alexa Ciufo, Communications Lead, [email protected]