TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - CST, a leader in enabling access to post-secondary education for all Canadians by ensuring they have the financial resources they need, today announced the addition of two new members of its Board of Directors, David Oliver and Peyman Parsi. Both David and Peyman will provide expertise to help implement CST's mission and strategy.

"We are excited to appoint David and Peyman as our new Board members," said Brenda Bartlett, Chair of the Board, Director, President and CEO, PWL Capital Inc. "With decades of experience in corporate leadership, both will provide tremendous insight and expertise, specifically in the financial services and technology sectors that the organization will benefit from."

David Oliver has experience serving as a Board member for many organizations, currently serving on the Boards of CDSPI, LAWPRO, BRJO Investments Ltd., and the Auto Sector Retiree Health Care Trust. In addition to his extensive Board experience, David has held senior leadership roles in the financial services sector and has a wealth of knowledge and in-depth experience in strategy, governance, operations, and investment management.

Peyman Parsi spent more than a decade in various roles with a focus on leadership, engineering, innovation, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. Peyman provided leadership and advice to an innovative FinTech suite of accelerators and products in digital banking, lending, intelligent automation, payments, and open banking as Chief Technology Officer at Blanc Labs. For over two decades, Peyman led global strategy, execution, delivery, and operations as Chief Technology Delivery Officer at the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Commenting on the appointment of the new members of the Board, Sherry MacDonald, President and CEO, CST, stated "we welcome David and Peyman to the Board as they each bring relevant experience and perspectives that are essential to our business and governance."

This leadership appointment is effective August 8th.

About the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is dedicated to helping Canadian families access post-secondary education. Through philanthropy, discovery, advocacy and by sponsoring the Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans to help families save for post-secondary education, CST continues to deliver on its mission. The Foundation rewards hard working and community minded Canadian students through scholarships, bursaries and awards programs. CST has helped over 800,000 students achieve their post-secondary dreams.

